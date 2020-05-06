Subscribe

Quarantine jokes keep neighborhood laughing

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 6, 2020, 12:01AM
Former Argus-Courier editor Chris Samson sent in a snapshot of a sign posted on the front porch of a home on Rainier Circle.

Apparently, residents Hayden and Paxton are making a daily practice of posting “Quarantine Jokes” on the ever-changing signboard. Thanks, Hayden and Paxton. Keep the jokes coming coming!

And thanks, Chris, for letting us all know about it. (This is an expert from the Argus-Courier’s weekly BUZZ column of news, notes and tidbits. Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Maybe a good picture of something interesting, funny, entertaining or newsworthy? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

