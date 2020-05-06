Quarantine jokes keep neighborhood laughing

Former Argus-Courier editor Chris Samson sent in a snapshot of a sign posted on the front porch of a home on Rainier Circle.

Apparently, residents Hayden and Paxton are making a daily practice of posting “Quarantine Jokes” on the ever-changing signboard. Thanks, Hayden and Paxton. Keep the jokes coming coming!

And thanks, Chris, for letting us all know about it. (This is an expert from the Argus-Courier's weekly BUZZ column of news, notes and tidbits.