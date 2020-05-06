Schools give back to Don Panchos

The popular Petaluma band, Los Gu’achis (featuring the above-mentioned Chris Samson on guitar), has for years participated in a Dine-and-Donate program, raising money for Petaluma schools by playing at Don Pancho’s Mexican restaurant, where the owners donate a portion of their profits on certain nights to local schools. With those schools closed, and local restaurants shut to dine-in patrons, the parents of several local institutions — including SOMO, Cinnabar and McKinley Elementary schools — have decided to do a “reverse dine and donate,” encouraging the community to order take-out, without accepting the restaurant’s usual school year donation. It’s a sweet gesture, a much appreciated thank you from grateful parents, teachers and administrators.

