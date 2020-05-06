PPSC presents Tea for Mom, home-delivery style

For some moms, this is going to be a difficult Mother’s Day. In the past, Petaluma People Services Center has sponsored an annual tea on Mother’s Day, for moms who are far away from their kids. The event has also served as a fundraiser for the nonprofit’s Meals on Wheels program. For 2020, with the shelter-in-place continuing throughout May, PPSC and Petaluma Sunrise Rotary are going remote, and they need the community’s help. It costs just $10 to sponsor a “tea for mom” session, and your sponsorship will be recognized on the PPSC website, all social media and the flyer attached to the teacups. Businesses are welcome to donate small snacks and treats. Sunrise Rotary will be packaging the cups and treats, along with a tea bag, to be delivered (all safety precautions observed, of course) to the doorstep of Petaluma moms. If you know a senior (60 and up) who you think would enjoy being included, email the information to mom@petalumapeople.org, and make sure to include the intended recipient’s name and address. Additionally, if you have teacups and saucers in good condition, you can donate them, dropping them off at PPSC’s offices, 1500 A South Petaluma Blvd. The last day to drop off teacups is Thursday, May 7. To make a donation, visit PetalumaPeople.org and click on the link “A Special Tea for Mom.”

(This is an excerpt from this week’s BUZZ column, the Argus-Courier’s weekly showcase of news, notes and tidbits. Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Maybe a good picture of something interesting, funny, entertaining or newsworthy? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)