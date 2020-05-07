Subscribe

Signups sought for Petaluma Blood Drive

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 7, 2020, 12:01PM

Looking for a truly essential reason to step outside for a bit?

Well, all three of Petaluma’s Rotary Clubs have got the perfect opportunity for you. On Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in collaboration with Vitalant Blood Bank and St. John’s Episcopal Church, a blood drive will be held inside the church hall at the corner of 6th Street and C Street. During this time of isolation, blood donations have fallen drastically, putting folks at risk throughout our community. To donate, register in advance to set an appointment by going to Vitalant.org and entering the “sponsor code” PVRSJE. If you have questions about the process, please call 800-289-4923 or email your question to eligible2donate@vitalant.org.

(This is an excerpt from this week’s BUZZ column, a collection of newsy notes and tidbits from around Petaluma)

