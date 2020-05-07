Local coffee shop displays striking poster art

What’s with the big posters at Acre Coffee? Those passing the Acre Coffee on Petaluma Boulevard have probably noticed the striking COVID-19 posters currently hanging in the shuttered shop’s front windows. Reminiscent of the iconic posters of WWI and WWII, one features a red, white and blue-themed image of a woman in surgical scrubs with a mask bearing the stars-and-stripes and the words “Thank you.” The other, an apparent homage to the Statue of Liberty, with a torch-bearing woman, stylized wings, and the image of the globe encircled by the slogan, “Strength in Service, Strength to Overcome.” It turns out, the posters are just two of hundreds that have been created as part of an ongoing, nationwide call for designs that promote health and public safety, sponsored by the Seattle-based art nonprofit Amplifier. The organization calls the effort “Global Forefront.” The “Strength in Service” poster was designed by Shepard Fairey, best known for the “Hope” poster he created for the Barack Obama campaign. The project is one of several taking place across the country, where some cities, New York being especially active in this regard, have recruited artists to design literally thousands of similar posters that appear on digital displays throughout the city. It’s cool that Acre is following suit by displaying large blow-ups of some of the more eye-catching creations. The “Thank You” poster was designed by Thomas Wimberly, who designed a similar version with a blue, stylized map of the world on the mask. Any local artists want to try their hand designing their own public service poster? Go to Amplifier.org.

