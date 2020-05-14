Petaluma’s Past: ‘Mistakes were made’ during Petaluma’s ‘Summer of Love’

Petaluma’s Past, running every other week, takes a colorful look back at formative moments in Petaluma, Sonoma County and US history. Skip Sommer is a lifetime honorary member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@hotmail.com.

It was spring of 1967 and a social phenomenon was gripping the country, especially on our West Coast. Thousands of rebellious young Americans had converged on San Francisco, escaping from the perceived mundane norms of life to create a “New Way,” a counter-culture with new music, new clothing, new morals and conventions, long hair, free love and a rejection of conservative material values.

It was a protest against “The Establishment,” a revolution that was to become dubbed “The Hippie Movement,” and it was so big that San Francisco’s run-down Haight-Ashbury district of 25 square blocks became a crowded Bohemian ghetto for the entire summer of ‘67.

They were anti-war “Flower Children,” school was out, and travel was by shared car or van. They were united in rebellion and they yearned to try out such magic as LSD, Hashish and Cannabis.

It was, of course, “The Age Of Aquarius.”

The grand idea of “Do your own thing” had been suggested early on by ex-Harvard Professor Timothy Leary, whose mantra was “Turn on. Tune in. Drop out,” and he and his followers did all of that.

However, as the summer waned, so did the San Francisco love party.

Police were overwhelmed with hundreds of arrests of drugged out vagrants, underage drinkers, protesters and petty thieves – and the city wanted those kids out.

Some of those departing drifted north to Marin and Sonoma Counties, and among them were Lou Gottlieb and Bill Wheeler. Gottlieb had been a founder of the singing trio The Limelighters, and he owned a 31-acre, Eden-like crash pad near Occidental in Sonoma County. Wheeler had inherited enough dough to buy a remote 315-acre ranch just north of Bodega Bay.

Both had Utopian ideals, both wanted to live “the simple life,” getting back to the land, and by forming communes both men transformed the culture of our County.

Gottlieb’s Morning Star Ranch soon became an experiment in communal living for about 150 artists, draft resisters and peaceniks, who were lucky to be leaving the scene in San Francisco to become flower children in Sonoma County. They planted veggies, did communal campfire cooking (they had no electricity or septic), they erected shacks and tents, smoked a lot of weed, sang and danced, practiced nudity and free love, and generally offended their neighbors for a couple of years.

Complaints galore soon came in.

Public health was being affected, people said, and so was peace and quiet.

Sonoma County Historian Gaye LeBaron opined, “Nudity and peeing in the creek were No-nos. In ‘68, Gottlieb was fined $14,000 (about $100,000 in today‘s dollars), for ignoring county health and safety ordinances, and he decided to just avoid all that jazz by, wait for it, deeding his property to God.

Well, a local judge pointed out that, “God was not proven to be a person, place or thing and therefore, couldn’t take possession.” But Gottlieb persisted, and in 1971 the county of Sonoma actually sent bulldozers in and leveled every building.

But just prior to the “leveling,” most Morning Star folk had moved on to the Wheeler Ranch, which was more private. That venture lasted a while longer, until the FBI came looking for draft dodgers, druggies and even Hell’s Angels. Wheeler Ranch, also, was eventually tagged to be bulldozed and Wheeler was so ticked-off about it, he burned down 50 of the structures himself.

Gaye LeBaron later remarked, “I don’t remember many citizens’ voices raising up to say, ‘Don’t bulldoze.’”

And looking back on those drastic decisions, County Supervisor Eric Koenigshofer admitted, “Mistakes were made.”

1967 was all about change.

Race riots were boiling over in Detroit, Milwaukee and Washington D.C., Rolling Stone Magazine began to be published, The Beatles sang “All You Need Is Love” and The Doors’ big hit was “Light My Fire.”

Other names in the news included Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Charles Manson, Jimmy Hoffa, Ken Kesey and The Smothers Brothers.

There were other communes in the North Bay too, and some, like The Grateful Dead’s Rancho Olompali, just south of Petaluma, lasted longer. But also holding over from that Summer of Love was the anguish and pain from a major spike in sexually transmitted disease, back-alley abortions and drug addiction.

Unfortunately, those wild fun-filled times had begot consequences, that were, well, not so fun.