Petaluma Profile: Landscaper Ingrid Larnis makes yards ‘eco-friendly’

As Petalumans experience the realities of “shelter-in-place,” they begin to feel how important accessing nature is to their daily lives. Some of those have been contacting residential landscape designer Ingrid Larnis for ideas, inspiration, and installations of new gardens.

“I have extensive knowledge of the Northern California plant palette,” Larnis explains. “This started when I worked as a graphic designer for a large landscape design firm in San Francisco. I became interested in horticulture and went to UC Berkley to learn about the care, selection and nurturing of gardens and plants. I got a great education – benefitting from the classroom experience and interaction with the other students.”

Larnis moved north to Petaluma in 2003.

“My husband at the time got a job up here as a property manager,” she says. “I’ve seen Petaluma go through a lot of changes since then. I love the town’s community aspect – and I try to contribute by volunteering with the art and garden fair, Rebuilding Petaluma and the Salvation Army food program. These people are very compassionate, and I like that.”

Larnis has developed a specific process for designing her garden landscapes.

“I advertise on Angie’s List, do a site-specific interview with my clients to understand their wants, needs, and budget,” she says. “My colleague, Jim Andrews, takes photos and creates a carefully measured plot layout to scale. Then I draw the garden design. I like to combine plants that are useful, colorful and practical. Xeriscaping – planting drought-tolerant plants – has been popular for a number of years, but I often have to explain the need for irrigation to nurture the new plants for the first year, until they become well established.”

She says her crew can do the irrigation, then install decomposed granite pathways and artificial turf as needed.

“The client often helps with the planting, and I use that time to share information about nurturing a beautiful garden that benefits people and the environment,” Larnis continues. “Gardens need maintenance or they can get away from you. I measure success by the numbers of bees and hummingbirds the plants attract.”

The stay-home reality of today has directly affected some of Larnis’ garden projects.

“In previous years, I was actively involved with Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnerships’s Eco Friendly Garden tour,” she allows. “But this year, as a nice break from staring at four walls, you get to take the tour online.”

For Petalumans who’d like to see some of Larnis gardens from the safety of their car, she suggests walking by 619 I street in Petaluma, or driving up to 6094 Country Club Drive Drive in Rohnert Park.

Larnis wants people to understand that they can create a beautiful and vibrant outside space wherever they live.

“Everyone should have an outside room.” she tells us “I only have my apartment’s back deck, but I have fuchsias and two tomato plants in pots, plus a fountain to attract hummingbirds and create pleasant sounds. This is a place that makes me feel good. I love being able to create a space that helps people connect with nature.”

(Petaluma Profile runs weekly in the Argus-Courier. Gil Mansergh contributes every other week. You can reach him at gilmansergh@comcast.net. To check out the virtual eco garden tour, visit www.savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour/2020-eco-friendly-garden-tour/)