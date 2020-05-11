OUT AND ABOUT ONLINE: Check out these 13 ‘events’ Petalumans can ‘attend’ from home
VIRTUAL EVENTS?
Please submit information about online activities, meetings and events to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.
POINT REYES: A WILDERNESS IN PERIL
Dr. Martin Griffin will be speaking as part of an online discussion on Wednesday, May 13 at 6 p.m. A local conservationist and author (“Saving the Marin-Sonoma Coast”), Griffin and a team of biologists, conservationists, filmmakers and local leaders will be discussing ideas proposed by the National Park Service to privatize some of the area’s public land. To watch the event, RSVP at Form.jotform.com/201295305102946 and to view the opening panel presentation go to Youtu.be/pDLuY4yslVk
‘IN THE MEANTIME’ MUSIC SERIES
Having kicked things off with Petaluma’s Sebastian Saint James, Hopmonk Tavern – which owns Penngrove’s Twin Oaks Roadhouse – is continuing its series of live Facebook concerts with this Saturday’s hour-long appearance by Dirty Cello. The ensemble plays a range of eclectic tunes in ways you won’t hear anyone else dare to attempt. The show is at 4:30 p.m., and will include opportunities to “tip” the musicians and tech crew via PayPal and other platforms. Then, on Sunday, May 31, log on again to catch Petaluma-raised singer Stella Heath sing classics from the jazz era and beyond. Also 4:30 p.m. To watch, go to the Hopmonk Tavern Facebook page on the appointed day and time.
BEATLES SING-ALONG
The third in a series of popular online musical events, sponsored by Aqus Café, takes place on Saturday, May 16, at 7 p.m., with “virtual doors” opening at 6:45 p.m. Robby Elfman, musician extraordinaire, will lead the event, playing your favorite Beatles tunes on a variety of instruments, from his home studio. Zoom-based participants will sing along with friends and family (those out on the Zoom-o-sphere and at home within the safety of their “pod” or “bubble” or whatever they call their own small household circle of virally semi-safe humanity. Hundreds of participants have been tuning in over the last couple of weeks, and the organizers say there is room for many, many more. Aqus.com/online.
MONDAY DHARMA TALK WITH JACK KORNFIELD
Now in its 35th year, the legendary Monday Night Dharma Talk at Spirit Rock, in Marin County, has gone global with its weekly, live-streaming sessions. Hear a dharma talk by author Jack Kornfield, preceded by a 30-40 minute insight meditation, practiced together as a vast online community. 7:15 p.m. weekly. The online URL is https://bit.ly/SR051120MNLV.
METALLICA MONDAYS
It’s true that many of us in Quarantine Land are listening to music to soothe our souls while digging through old CDs we haven’t had time to listen to in years. For those who prefer their relaxation turned up to deafening levels, the legendary rock band Metallica (which boasts a huge number of fans in Petaluma, this paper’s Community Editor among them) has been marking its own time in lockdown with something the band members are calling Metallica Mondays. Every Monday at 5 p.m. pacific time, on the heavy metal group’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, a different live concert from the vaults is made available for free. For example, the series was kicked of in late March with an archival release of Metallica’s 2019 Live at Slane Castle show, taped in Ireland, and this last Monday, the band streamed its May 31, 2015 performance in Munich, Germany. The band uses these moments to raise money (in donations from grateful fans) to the band’s own charity nonprofit All Within My Hands.
