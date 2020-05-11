Subscribe

OUT AND ABOUT ONLINE: Check out these 13 ‘events’ Petalumans can ‘attend’ from home

COMPILED BY ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 11, 2020, 2:47PM

VIRTUAL EVENTS?

Please submit information about online activities, meetings and events to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

POINT REYES: A WILDERNESS IN PERIL

Dr. Martin Griffin will be speaking as part of an online discussion on Wednesday, May 13 at 6 p.m. A local conservationist and author (“Saving the Marin-Sonoma Coast”), Griffin and a team of biologists, conservationists, filmmakers and local leaders will be discussing ideas proposed by the National Park Service to privatize some of the area’s public land. To watch the event, RSVP at Form.jotform.com/201295305102946 and to view the opening panel presentation go to Youtu.be/pDLuY4yslVk

‘IN THE MEANTIME’ MUSIC SERIES

Having kicked things off with Petaluma’s Sebastian Saint James, Hopmonk Tavern – which owns Penngrove’s Twin Oaks Roadhouse – is continuing its series of live Facebook concerts with this Saturday’s hour-long appearance by Dirty Cello. The ensemble plays a range of eclectic tunes in ways you won’t hear anyone else dare to attempt. The show is at 4:30 p.m., and will include opportunities to “tip” the musicians and tech crew via PayPal and other platforms. Then, on Sunday, May 31, log on again to catch Petaluma-raised singer Stella Heath sing classics from the jazz era and beyond. Also 4:30 p.m. To watch, go to the Hopmonk Tavern Facebook page on the appointed day and time.

BEATLES SING-ALONG

The third in a series of popular online musical events, sponsored by Aqus Café, takes place on Saturday, May 16, at 7 p.m., with “virtual doors” opening at 6:45 p.m. Robby Elfman, musician extraordinaire, will lead the event, playing your favorite Beatles tunes on a variety of instruments, from his home studio. Zoom-based participants will sing along with friends and family (those out on the Zoom-o-sphere and at home within the safety of their “pod” or “bubble” or whatever they call their own small household circle of virally semi-safe humanity. Hundreds of participants have been tuning in over the last couple of weeks, and the organizers say there is room for many, many more. Aqus.com/online.

MONDAY DHARMA TALK WITH JACK KORNFIELD

Now in its 35th year, the legendary Monday Night Dharma Talk at Spirit Rock, in Marin County, has gone global with its weekly, live-streaming sessions. Hear a dharma talk by author Jack Kornfield, preceded by a 30-40 minute insight meditation, practiced together as a vast online community. 7:15 p.m. weekly. The online URL is https://bit.ly/SR051120MNLV.

METALLICA MONDAYS

It’s true that many of us in Quarantine Land are listening to music to soothe our souls while digging through old CDs we haven’t had time to listen to in years. For those who prefer their relaxation turned up to deafening levels, the legendary rock band Metallica (which boasts a huge number of fans in Petaluma, this paper’s Community Editor among them) has been marking its own time in lockdown with something the band members are calling Metallica Mondays. Every Monday at 5 p.m. pacific time, on the heavy metal group’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, a different live concert from the vaults is made available for free. For example, the series was kicked of in late March with an archival release of Metallica’s 2019 Live at Slane Castle show, taped in Ireland, and this last Monday, the band streamed its May 31, 2015 performance in Munich, Germany. The band uses these moments to raise money (in donations from grateful fans) to the band’s own charity nonprofit All Within My Hands.

VIRTUAL EVENTS?

BEDTIME STORIES WITH BARTON

Petaluma realtor Barton Smith invites “the young and young at heart” to join him nightly, at 7 p.m. on his personal Facebook page for a live living room reading of a different picture book. He generally posts an announcement early in the day letting fans know which book he’ll be reading.

MIYOKO’S HOME COMFORTS SHOW

Every day at 3 p.m., on the Miyoko’s Home Comforts Facebook page, cookbook author and vegan food entrepreneur Miyoko Schinner, founder of Petaluma’s Miyoko’s Kitchen, is hosting a short show offering empowering tips to live your values even in uncertain times. Miyoko explains how to turn pantry staples into delicious vegan recipes.

VIRTUAL BINGO AND TRIVIA FROM THE BLOCK

Mark the Bingo Master, a Wednesday night regular at The Block — Petaluma’s Food Truck and Beer emporium — has found a way to keep the game alive even with the popular spot currently not open for such weekly entertainments (or food trucks). The games are continuing via Facebook Live, every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Just visit “The Block Petaluma” on Facebook to play. The page has a tutorial on how to make your own Bingo cards with a piece of paper and a sharpie, so scroll down until you find that and be ready to play. Also on the Block Facebook page, on Thursday nights at 6:30, you can participate the Block’s weekly trivia game, now called Virtual Trivia and adapted for play online (HINT: it’s actually harder now, therefore more exciting for the winners, who do still get prizes!).

VIRTUAL TOURS OF THE WORLD

Have you missed a planned road trip of cross-country excursion because of the shutdown? The Petaluma Parks & Recreation Department has your back with a list of “virtual tours” you can enjoy from the safety of your home. Destinations include the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, The Vatican in Rome, Yellowstone National Park and for those who really want to get away, the surface of Mars. Find these links and more on the city’s Virtual Recreation Center at Cityofpetaluma.org/indoor-activities-during-shelter-at-home.

DRAW A DRAGON

Every morning at 10 a.m., Petaluma’s Gio Benedetti, creator of KPCA Radio’s popular Benedetiville program, is hosting an hour-long show via ZOOM, after launching the popular effort on Facebook. In it, Benedetti draws a dragon, with a step-by-step walk-through of how to draw your own, sort of like Bob Ross (but with happy little dragons instead of happy little trees). Some of the puppets from his show occasionally make an appearance, and Benedetti keeps up and entertaining dialogue with viewers who leave real time comments and suggestions. Find out more at Facebook.com/gio.benedetti.5

AQUS COFFEE CHAT

John Crowley, of Aqus Café, hosts a daily Zoom-supported “coffee chat,” with participants engaging is community check-ins and information sharing. 10 a.m. every day but Sunday. Connect through Aqus.com/online.

RIVERTOWN POETS

The monthly Rivertown Poets event held at Aqus Café has now become a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang will host. The first Monday of each month brings readings by acclaimed poets. On May 11, the featured poet will be Gail Newman, a child of Polish Holocaust survivors, who was born in a Displaced Persons’ Camp in

Lansberg, Germany. Her poetry is clever, insightful and rich with humor and feeling. To view the event or sign up to be involved, visit Aqus.com/online.

PETALUMA CONVERSATIONS

Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., join moderators Lou Zweir and John Crowley for an online version of their weekly conversation event normally held at the Petaluma Library. Each week brings a different set of conversation topics, and through its Zoom “room,” Aqus Café will be hosting the regular get-togethers virtually throughout the remainder of the current health crisis. Info on participating at Aqus.com/online.

VIRTUAL STORYTELLING SALON

On Friday night, Aqus Cafe presents a Virtual Storytelling Salon beginning at 7 p.m. Led by theater artist Jessica Litwak, the Zoom supported event will lead with a “prompt,” followed by a “kickoff” performance, then the virtual floor will be open to anyone wishing to deliver their own story in five minutes or less. Visit Aqus.com/online to log on, via Zoom.

