BEDTIME STORIES WITH BARTON

Petaluma realtor Barton Smith invites “the young and young at heart” to join him nightly, at 7 p.m. on his personal Facebook page for a live living room reading of a different picture book. He generally posts an announcement early in the day letting fans know which book he’ll be reading.

MIYOKO’S HOME COMFORTS SHOW

Every day at 3 p.m., on the Miyoko’s Home Comforts Facebook page, cookbook author and vegan food entrepreneur Miyoko Schinner, founder of Petaluma’s Miyoko’s Kitchen, is hosting a short show offering empowering tips to live your values even in uncertain times. Miyoko explains how to turn pantry staples into delicious vegan recipes.

VIRTUAL BINGO AND TRIVIA FROM THE BLOCK

Mark the Bingo Master, a Wednesday night regular at The Block — Petaluma’s Food Truck and Beer emporium — has found a way to keep the game alive even with the popular spot currently not open for such weekly entertainments (or food trucks). The games are continuing via Facebook Live, every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Just visit “The Block Petaluma” on Facebook to play. The page has a tutorial on how to make your own Bingo cards with a piece of paper and a sharpie, so scroll down until you find that and be ready to play. Also on the Block Facebook page, on Thursday nights at 6:30, you can participate the Block’s weekly trivia game, now called Virtual Trivia and adapted for play online (HINT: it’s actually harder now, therefore more exciting for the winners, who do still get prizes!).

VIRTUAL TOURS OF THE WORLD

Have you missed a planned road trip of cross-country excursion because of the shutdown? The Petaluma Parks & Recreation Department has your back with a list of “virtual tours” you can enjoy from the safety of your home. Destinations include the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, The Vatican in Rome, Yellowstone National Park and for those who really want to get away, the surface of Mars. Find these links and more on the city’s Virtual Recreation Center at Cityofpetaluma.org/indoor-activities-during-shelter-at-home.

DRAW A DRAGON

Every morning at 10 a.m., Petaluma’s Gio Benedetti, creator of KPCA Radio’s popular Benedetiville program, is hosting an hour-long show via ZOOM, after launching the popular effort on Facebook. In it, Benedetti draws a dragon, with a step-by-step walk-through of how to draw your own, sort of like Bob Ross (but with happy little dragons instead of happy little trees). Some of the puppets from his show occasionally make an appearance, and Benedetti keeps up and entertaining dialogue with viewers who leave real time comments and suggestions. Find out more at Facebook.com/gio.benedetti.5

AQUS COFFEE CHAT

John Crowley, of Aqus Café, hosts a daily Zoom-supported “coffee chat,” with participants engaging is community check-ins and information sharing. 10 a.m. every day but Sunday. Connect through Aqus.com/online.

RIVERTOWN POETS

The monthly Rivertown Poets event held at Aqus Café has now become a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang will host. The first Monday of each month brings readings by acclaimed poets. On May 11, the featured poet will be Gail Newman, a child of Polish Holocaust survivors, who was born in a Displaced Persons’ Camp in

Lansberg, Germany. Her poetry is clever, insightful and rich with humor and feeling. To view the event or sign up to be involved, visit Aqus.com/online.

PETALUMA CONVERSATIONS

Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., join moderators Lou Zweir and John Crowley for an online version of their weekly conversation event normally held at the Petaluma Library. Each week brings a different set of conversation topics, and through its Zoom “room,” Aqus Café will be hosting the regular get-togethers virtually throughout the remainder of the current health crisis. Info on participating at Aqus.com/online.

VIRTUAL STORYTELLING SALON

On Friday night, Aqus Cafe presents a Virtual Storytelling Salon beginning at 7 p.m. Led by theater artist Jessica Litwak, the Zoom supported event will lead with a “prompt,” followed by a “kickoff” performance, then the virtual floor will be open to anyone wishing to deliver their own story in five minutes or less. Visit Aqus.com/online to log on, via Zoom.