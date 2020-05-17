Subscribe

Next Week in Community

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 17, 2020, 9:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Here are some of the stories and columns we are working on for next week’s Community section, Thursday, May 21, 2020.

ALI AFSHAR TALKS MOVIES WHILE SHELTERING IN PETALUMA: Filmmaker/producer Ali Afshar, who’s made a dozen films in Petaluma over the last several years, is hunkering down during the shelter-in-place. We’ll talk with him about the new movies he’s just premiered on Netflix, whether or not he’ll appear in a certain television series reboot, and what he sees as the immediate future of filmmaking.

A VISIT TO THE DENMAN REACH OPEN SPACE: With nearly 25-acres of open space along the Petaluma River, this undeveloped plot of land is a valuable riparian habitat, with simple trails and plenty of space for cyclists and hikers. We’ll take a wander and report back — with plenty of pictures, naturally.

CULTURE JUNKIE: It was 204 years ago, in Switzerland, that a ragtag group of writers and their family found themselves locked down in a house on the shores of Lake Geneva. It wasn’t a plague that kept Percy Bysshe Shelley, his 18-year-old lover Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin, and the scandalous Lord Byron captive indoors. It was a volcano, the eruption of which created weather so cold, rainy and bad they had no choice but to stay inside and do what writers do. They told stories. The highlight of this forced creative fever was the night in June, 2016, when Mary had a dream, and immediately began writing the novel that would be known as “Frankenstein.” To encourage all the sequestered Marys and Percys and Byrons of Petaluma, David Templeton will share the story, with a few surprising details many people don’t know.

TOOLIN’ AROUND TOWN: Harlan Osborne talks with Petaluma Police Department Lieutenant Tim Lyons, whose career has been, to say the least, action packed.

PETALUMA PROFILE: Clark Miller talks with Petaluma artist Shannon Abbey, who specializes in painting the portraits of local people’s pets.

(Some or all of these anticipated stories are subject to change)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine