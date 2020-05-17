Next Week in Community

Here are some of the stories and columns we are working on for next week’s Community section, Thursday, May 21, 2020.

ALI AFSHAR TALKS MOVIES WHILE SHELTERING IN PETALUMA: Filmmaker/producer Ali Afshar, who’s made a dozen films in Petaluma over the last several years, is hunkering down during the shelter-in-place. We’ll talk with him about the new movies he’s just premiered on Netflix, whether or not he’ll appear in a certain television series reboot, and what he sees as the immediate future of filmmaking.

A VISIT TO THE DENMAN REACH OPEN SPACE: With nearly 25-acres of open space along the Petaluma River, this undeveloped plot of land is a valuable riparian habitat, with simple trails and plenty of space for cyclists and hikers. We’ll take a wander and report back — with plenty of pictures, naturally.

CULTURE JUNKIE: It was 204 years ago, in Switzerland, that a ragtag group of writers and their family found themselves locked down in a house on the shores of Lake Geneva. It wasn’t a plague that kept Percy Bysshe Shelley, his 18-year-old lover Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin, and the scandalous Lord Byron captive indoors. It was a volcano, the eruption of which created weather so cold, rainy and bad they had no choice but to stay inside and do what writers do. They told stories. The highlight of this forced creative fever was the night in June, 2016, when Mary had a dream, and immediately began writing the novel that would be known as “Frankenstein.” To encourage all the sequestered Marys and Percys and Byrons of Petaluma, David Templeton will share the story, with a few surprising details many people don’t know.

TOOLIN’ AROUND TOWN: Harlan Osborne talks with Petaluma Police Department Lieutenant Tim Lyons, whose career has been, to say the least, action packed.

PETALUMA PROFILE: Clark Miller talks with Petaluma artist Shannon Abbey, who specializes in painting the portraits of local people’s pets.

(Some or all of these anticipated stories are subject to change)