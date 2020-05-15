Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Dangerous Lies’ thrills

‘DANGEROUS LIES’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

The slow-building tension in “Dangerous Lies” is so riveting that, in less than half-an-hour, I trusted no one.

This delicately suspenseful thriller, directed by Michael M. Scott (director of countless Hallmark Christmas movies) has so many layers, it deserves your undivided attention. Some plot twists I figured out, others took me by surprise. I was constantly trying to guess what was going on, completely engrossed in the story.

Camila Mendes is phenomenal as Katie, a caretaker who goes from worrying about what time to serve pills to disposing of a dead body before the police find out. Her gradual descent into paranoia is mesmerizing. You can see the frenzied thought process in her eyes.

Her husband Adam (Jessie Usher) is an enigma through most of the film. It is clear that he adores her, but he is constantly acting on impulse, ruining her carefully laid plans. Is it out of a nefarious motive, or is he just reckless? Their relationship feels real and grounded, despite the mystery novel circumstances.

The supporting cast is equally well chosen, from Sasha Alexander as the astute, resourceful de-tective to Cam Gigandet as a disturbingly insistent real estate agent.

“Dangerous Lies” lives up to its title.

If you are looking for an intense few hours of escapism, this is the movie to watch.

