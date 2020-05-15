Subscribe

Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Dangerous Lies’ thrills

ALEXA CHIPMAN ARGUS-COURIER REVIEWER
May 15, 2020, 12:01AM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

‘DANGEROUS LIES’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

The slow-building tension in “Dangerous Lies” is so riveting that, in less than half-an-hour, I trusted no one.

This delicately suspenseful thriller, directed by Michael M. Scott (director of countless Hallmark Christmas movies) has so many layers, it deserves your undivided attention. Some plot twists I figured out, others took me by surprise. I was constantly trying to guess what was going on, completely engrossed in the story.

Camila Mendes is phenomenal as Katie, a caretaker who goes from worrying about what time to serve pills to disposing of a dead body before the police find out. Her gradual descent into paranoia is mesmerizing. You can see the frenzied thought process in her eyes.

Her husband Adam (Jessie Usher) is an enigma through most of the film. It is clear that he adores her, but he is constantly acting on impulse, ruining her carefully laid plans. Is it out of a nefarious motive, or is he just reckless? Their relationship feels real and grounded, despite the mystery novel circumstances.

The supporting cast is equally well chosen, from Sasha Alexander as the astute, resourceful de-tective to Cam Gigandet as a disturbingly insistent real estate agent.

“Dangerous Lies” lives up to its title.

If you are looking for an intense few hours of escapism, this is the movie to watch.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Wide-eyed Face]

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine