Helping Out: Food drive at outlet mall, crowdfunding for PPE

Please send information about the needs of local groups and nonprofits. Any special requests or online donation drives can be posted in this column. Send all the Wheres and Whys (What’s happening? Who does it help? What else should we know?) to Community Editor David Temple-ton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD DRIVE

Petaluma Premium Outlets

Monday, May 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? After a successful Santa Rosa food drive last month, Food for Thought Food Bankis reaching out to Petaluma. The nonprofit, focused on feeding those fighting serious illnesses, asks locals to pick up a few extra items (hearty soup, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce are in high de-mand) the next time they go shopping, and then drop off the food at the Petaluma Outlets on Mon-day, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations will be made from the safety of donors’ cars. Please place items in back seat or trunk, for masked volunteers to safely retrieve, with gratitude.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Food for Thought Food Bank is a Sonoma County nonprofit that provides healthy food and nutrition assistance to more than 850 local residents living with a range of serious illnesses. .

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Learn more about Food for Thought at FFTfoodbank.org.

PETALUMA EDUCATION FOUNDATION $20.20 FUNDRAISER

Supporting Class of 2020

PEFINO.COM

WHAT’S HAPPENING? In support of Petaluma’s 6th Grade, 8th Grade and 12th Grade graduates of the class of 2020, the Petaluma Education Foundation has launched a campaign to raise money for its scholarship programs and other efforts, asking donors to pledge $20.20.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Education Foundation is a nonprofit providing all forms of assistance to the students and teachers of Petaluma. These include scholarships to graduates and impact grants to local schools.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Go to Pefino.com to pledge your support of the class of 2020.

ONE FACE SHIELD AT A TIME

Crowdfunding campaign

GoFundMe.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Alfredo Tofanelli, of Petaluma, hearing of the need for Personal Protective Equipment for local health care professionals, has been manufacturing 3D-printed face-shield head-bands that attach to clear plastic shields worn by many first-responders. As of May 5, he’s delivered 5,000 of the headbands to Maker Nexus, which is creating the shields. Tofanelli has been raising mon-ey for this effort through his GoFundMe campaign, and has already raised $2,725 of the targeted $12,000 he hopes to raise.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Tofanelli is a local artist-“maker” who is donating the shields to local health care pros and first-responders.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Go to GoFundMe.com and search with the phrase “One face shield at a time” or “Alfredo Tofanelli.”

‘OUR FRONTLINE HEROES’

Sticker sales honor doctors, grocers and others, raises money for World Health Organization and Red Cross

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma ER doctor Kellen Galster is raising money for nonprofits fighting Covid-19 while offering a boost of praise and support for local first-responders and others on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The sticker he’s designed is shaped like a stylized protective mask, with stars and stripes, and the words “COVID Frontline Heroes.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds are being donated to nonprofit organizations such as the Red Cross and the World Health Organization, currently working to stop the progress of the disease and offer aid to those being threatened by it around the world.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Stickers can be purchased online only at OurFrontlineHeroes.com for $6.50 each.





