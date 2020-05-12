The Buzz: Four Stories of creative Petalumans making the best of Quarantine

Petaluma resident creates magical treasures for neighborhood kids: “Before Shelter-in-Place,” write Kate Rennie, “we knew only a few neighbors around the block. Now we have met six new families.” One of the new neighbors is Bob, who’s spent part of his quarantine time making little, jewel-like, glass magnets in the shape of hearts, lady bugs and fairy dust. Says Rennie, “He’s been hiding them around the neighborhood for the kids to find on their daily walks. All the neighbors are talking about it. Even our mail-woman, Maria – who we also met during this pandemic.” Throughout the block, the whimsical magnet creations have become known as “Bob jewels.” “Our kids have now grown so fond of Bob,” she adds, “that every day when we pass by his house, they shout, ‘Bob! Bob! Bob!’ until he comes out to greet them.” Rennie admits that sheltering in place over the last several weeks has been anything but easy. “But people like Bob are helping us see the bright side,” she says. “We now feel more connected to our immediate community – all within walking distance.”

Local actor Jeffrey Weissman goes back to ‘Back to the Future’: While the current pandemic has forced closures and cancelations across the country, Petaluma’s Jeffrey Weissman – well known for his work on the “Back to the Future” sequels – has found ways to keep creatively engaged, despite having had several performances and appearances canceled. Having appeared in a number of cult-favorite films, “From ‘Twilight Zone: The Movie” and Clint Eastwood’s “Pale Rider” to “Back to the Future, Parts II and III,” Weissman generally attends several fan events every year. This season, any such activities are purely virtual. One of those is fairly remarkable. Early on in the nation-wide shutdown, Weissman agreed to film a cameo, from his own home in Petaluma, as part of a stunningly inventive “fan remake” of “Back to the Future II,” the film in which he took over for Crispin Glover playing George McFly. The “remake,” a labor of love if ever there was one, is called Project 88, and basically recreates the original film, but through a huge series of (mostly) word-for-word scenes, each recreated by fans from all over the world. Some of the scenes, every one contributed by different folks, are live-action, some are animated, some are bonkers as all-get-out. Weissman once again plays George, and his wife Kimball plays Loraine in a brief scene (scene No. 75) in the film – described as “a quarantine inspired, fan-made remake of ‘Back to the Future, Part 2’.” Check it out at BTTFtoo.com.

For what it’s worth, it’s hilarious.

Local businesses go the extra mile (and then some) during virus crisis: In response to a recent Argus-Courier story about Petaluma business owners getting creative, and digging in hard during the current health emergency, we’ve learned of more local entrepreneurs who’ve found creative ways to keep going. These new ways of doing things have meant evolving, morphing, changing and (in some cases) investing, while preparing for what could be a long “new normal.”

Petaluma’s Dr. Yolanda Mangrum, of the Petaluma Dental Group, who has already been written up for her pro bono sterilization of locals’ reusable masks, has recently purchased (among other things) a new external vacuum system, designed to massively reduce aerosols when treating her dental patients. According to Amy Favia (a former Argus-Courier writer, who now works at Pealuma Dental Group), it’s one of many steps Mangrum is taking to ensure the safety and comfort of her clients and community. Meanwhile, the tireless Bethany Barsman, of Out to Lunch Catering, has worked a new version of her culinary magic by taking the ingredients she’s been handed and improvising a whole new menu (metaphorically and literally). Having to scratch several months of profitable catering events from her calendar, she’s now committed Tuesdays and Thursdays to serving outrageously good (and comparatively affordable) home-delivered meals to the deliciousness-loving people of Petaluma. Her menu changes from week to week, so check it out at Outtolunchcatering.com (click on “home delivery”), and please notice that everything comes with double chocolate chip cookies. And over at Petaluma Pottery, a popular studio on Commerce Street, with classes on hold for now, the proprietors, Forrest Lesch-Middelton and Beth Schaible, have introduced what they are calling the “Quarantine Clay Club.” For $37, folks looking to stay creative while sheltering at home can pick up a Clay Kit, containing 10 lbs. of clay, plus a pack of clay-carving tools, a glaze sheet, slip, slab templates and a 16-page pamphlet with lessons, tips and tutorials. Once you’ve made your clay creations, you can return them to the studio for firing. The response has reportedly been amazing, with word spreading on local social media. To learn more or order your own Quarantine Clay Kit, visit PetalumaPottery.com.