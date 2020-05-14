Subscribe

For cyclists and pedestrians, Petaluma park trails are a two-way street

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 14, 2020, 4:31AM

THE PARKS OF PETALUMA

This is No. 17 of a multi-part series, taking an in-depth look at the parks and park-related facility in the town of Petaluma. By order of the county, all parks, large and small, are currently closed to the public for the duration of the health crisis, but we will continue to find ways to describe and explore our community’s relationship with its parks. You can reach David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

For nearly a month, with the parks of Petaluma closed, walkers and runners in need of exercise had no choice but to use the open streets and those few multi-use, paved pathways that remained open to them. Cyclists, per the county health order, were prohibited from such paths, a ruling made to allow users to remain six-feet-away from each other, not easy to do when the path is rarely wider than that, and a cyclist takes up close to half of it.

Now that the paths through parks are open to everyone, and bicycle access to such cross-town corridors like Lynch Creek Trail has been restored, the issue of proper trail etiquette during a viral pandemic has been a matter of constant discussion among those who depend on walking, jogging or riding for mental and physical well-being.

In the language of the current health order, everyone going out in public must wear a mask or other face protection if they are going to come within six feet of anyone they are not already sheltering in place with. That means joggers and bike riders, who will definitely come within six feet of strangers while enjoying the majority of the trails inside, through and in-between Petaluma’s parks.

“It’s so interesting,” says Eris Weaver, Executive Director of the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, and someone who regularly commutes to work on a bicycle. “As cyclists, we have strong feelings about cars,” she says. “We want people driving vehicles to give us enough space and not come too close, to share the road appropriately, to not zip past us going faster than they should and be nice to us. But now, on the multi-use trails, we’re the entity that’s going fast and is taking up more of the trail. So suddenly, we’re the ones needing to think about that, and sometimes, we just need to slow down and give the pedestrians space. Everyone needs to accommodate everyone else’s needs.”

On the SCBC website (BikeSonoma.org), in addition to online bike safety classes and more, there is currently a detailed page devoted to COVID-19 and its effect on cycling. The page has informational postings with headlines like “Should We Be Riding At All?” (Answer: yes!), “Where Can/Should We Ride?” (Answer: it depends, but avoid taking unnecessary risks) and “How Do We Practice Social Distancing While Riding?” (Answer: rise solo, or far apart, single file, and avoid expelling droplets through coughing, sneezing or spitting).

As for the question of face masks, the site clearly states, “The latest public health order requires wearing a face covering of some sort when in a public building or outdoors when you can’t maintain social distance. If you are all alone, that may seem unnecessary – but what happens when you do come upon someone? One suggestion is to wear a Buff or bandanna around your neck, pulling it up over your mouth and nose when needed.”

The bike coalition, for what it’s worth, has some very stylish tubular bandanas for sale on the site, proudly bearing the organization’s logo.

“I’m always trying to be an ambassador for cyclists,” says Weaver. “And part of that is encouraging cyclists to play nice and follow the rules as much as possible. It only takes one bad experience for people to start regulating and restricting us more tightly, which is exactly what happened with the bike paths being shut down to cyclists. Now that we’ve got the paths and parks opened again, I’m hoping that everyone will follow the guidelines, and that includes cyclists and pedestrians.”

THE PARKS OF PETALUMA

The speed limit on the majority of the county’s multi-use paths is 15 miles per hour, Weaver points out. So riding at a reasonable speed, or even slower when there are walkers or joggers on the path.

“There’s the law, and then there’s just decent behavior and good etiquette,” says Weaver.

Another suggested practice for cyclists is to alert pedestrians when they are approaching them from behind, to give them an opportunity to move and be as socially distant as possible.

And for the time being, she adds, everyone using paths and parks should get used to traveling in single file, especially when others are on the trail.

“That goes for pedestrians as well as cyclists, and it’s very important,” Weaver says. “If we are all trying to stay six feet apart from strangers, don’t make that harder on everybody by taking up the whole trail walking side or riding side by side. It’s not just annoying. It’s unsafe.”

As for the question of masks, Weaver allows that most cyclists don’t enjoy wearing a mask when out for some exercise, but adds that in the current situation, a bit of discomfort is a small price to pay for maintaining access to public pathways.

“I wear one of those tubular bandanas, the buffs, when I’m riding,” she says, “and I pull it up whenever I see that I’m going to be riding anywhere close to another person, whether they are on a bike or on foot. It’s just good manners.”

Speaking of which, Weaver has a message for pedestrians too.

“I know it can be confusing, but when a cyclist comes up behind you and shouts out, ‘On the left!’ it means they are about to pass you on the left,” she says. “You wouldn’t believe how many times we say ‘On the left’ and the pedestrian, instead of moving to the right to let us by on the left, suddenly veers left right into our path. So just to keep everyone safe, that’s what we mean when we say that. Please move over, to the right, so we can get by safely.”

In general, Weaver suggests that users of Petaluma’s parks and pathways simply recognize that these are stressful and extraordinary times, and that use of the parks is a privilege we all share, and that common decency and kindness is always appreciated – and for some is literally a matter of life and death – whether you walk, run or ride.

The parks, after all, were shut down once already precisely because users of all kinds were not observing the social distancing rules.

“There’s a sign I passed while riding the other day, on Petaluma Hill Road, past Taylor Mountain, and the regional park had a sign that said something like, ‘Crowded parks = closed parks.’ In other words, if you are not social distancing, not wearing masks, not taking care of each other, they will shut them down again. So let’s all work together to keep that from happening.”

