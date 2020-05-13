Subscribe

Petaluma resident creates magical treasures for neighborhood kids

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 13, 2020, 3:15AM
“Before Shelter-in-Place,” write Kate Rennie, “we knew only a few neighbors around the block. Now we have met six new families.”

One of the new neighbors is Bob, who’s spent part of his quarantine time making little, jewel-like, glass magnets in the shape of hearts, lady bugs and fairy dust. Says Rennie, “He’s been hiding them around the neighborhood for the kids to find on their daily walks. All the neighbors are talking about it. Even our mail-woman, Maria – who we also met during this pandemic.”

Throughout the block, the whimsical magnet creations have become known as “Bob jewels.”

“Our kids have now grown so fond of Bob,” she adds, “that every day when we pass by his house, they shout, ‘Bob! Bob! Bob!’ until he comes out to greet them.” Rennie admits that sheltering in place over the last several weeks has been anything but easy.

“But people like Bob are helping us see the bright side,” she says. “We now feel more connected to our immediate community – all within walking distance.”

[This is an excerpt from this week’s BUZZ column, a roundup of shorth news bits and notes from around town. Got a good idea for a BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com]

