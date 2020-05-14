Local actor Jeffrey Weissman goes back to ‘Back to the Future’

While the current pandemic has forced closures and cancelations across the country, Petaluma’s Jeffrey Weissman — well known for his work on the “Back to the Future” sequels — has found ways to keep creatively engaged, despite having had several performances and appearances canceled.

Having appeared in a number of cult-favorite films, from ‘Twilight Zone: The Movie” and Clint Eastwood’s “Pale Rider” to “Back to the Future, Parts II and III,” Weissman generally attends several fan events every year. This season, any such activities are purely virtual.

One of those is fairly remarkable.

Early on in the nation-wide shutdown, Weissman agreed to film a cameo, from his own home in Petaluma, as part of a stunningly inventive “fan remake” of “Back to the Future II,” the film in which he took over for Crispin Glover playing George McFly. The “remake,” a labor of love if ever there was one, is called Project 88, and basically recreates the original film, but through a huge series of (mostly) word-for-word scenes, each recreated by fans from all over the world.

Some of the scenes, every one contributed by different folks, are live-action, some are animated, some use stuffed animals in place of actors, some are bonkers as all-get-out. Weissman once again plays George, and his wife Kimball plays Loraine in a brief scene (scene No. 75) in the film — described as “a quarantine inspired, fan-made remake of ‘Back to the Future, Part 2’.”

Check it out at BTTFtoo.com.

For what it’s worth, it’s hilarious.

