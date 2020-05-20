Rivertown Revival takes show virtual with month-long series
Once the producers of Petaluma’s spectacular annual Rivertown Revival art-food-and-music festival made the decision to cancel the 2020 iteration of the event, creative gears began spinning, as various approaches to keeping the show going considered. This weekend, on Saturday, May 23, the first of four live concerts will be broadcast on the Rivertown Revival Facebook page as well as its YouTube channel. Running under the title “Living Room Live” — with a cool logo of a classic, old-fashioned sofa against a Victorian wallpaper background — the series kicks off with musicians John Courage, Sebastian Saint James and Ismay, with specially designed art-and-theater pieces for children and families, all hosted by the Revival’s own modern day P.T. Barnum Josh Windmiller. For a link to the live show, visit RiverTownRevival.com.
LIBRARY OFFERING ‘STORYTIME AT HOME’ PROGRAM
With many local children missing their weekly storytime sessions at the library, the Sonoma County Library system has begun offering a weekly schedule of story times, draft activities and science projects, streamed to phones and screens from the home of librarian Kim Dargeou. Best known as “Miss Kim,’ the beloved Sonoma County reading advocate teams up regularly with her big stuffed bear Max LiBeary to read books out loud, sing songs in various languages, and keep kids connected to learning, reading and the library. The program is hosted on the YouTube platform (search Sonoma County Library) or find contact information via the Sonoma County Library Facebook page or visit SonomaLibrary.org/storytime-at-home.
‘ART APART’ DISPLAYS ON LAWNS, GARAGE DOORS
The Petaluma Arts Center might be closed to visitors, but that hasn’t stopped the nonprofit from continuing in its mission to present innovative contemporary art for the benefit of the entire Petaluma community, both artists (student and professional) and art lovers. The “Art Apart” program encourages locals to create their own pieces of public art for a kind of citywide “drive by art show.” The PAC has established an interactive map showing the various fences, yards and garage doors in town where participating artists have placed some kind of art piece. Find the map at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.
LOCAL MAN LAUNCHES ‘SHELTERING IN PETALUMA’ PODCAST
In collaboration with Audio Ephemera and the Petaluma Arts Center, local Autodesk paralegal Andy Sewell has launched a fascinating new podcast series called “Sheltering in Petaluma. With just a few episodes completed so far, the series is already shaping up to be a fascinating document of this historic shared moment, and told through the lives of everyday Petalumans, describing in their own voices what sheltering at home has been like. Each episode features several short stories, describing the details and play-by-play activities of their own shelter-in-place experiences. Conceived of as a kind of “audio exhibition,” the podcast works through a website (shelteringinpetaluma.org) where visitors can hear existing episodes, and find instructions on how to submit their own thoughts and “Sheltering Stories.”
VIRTUAL YOUTH ART RECEPTION SATURDAY
“Shelter at Home” is the wholly apt title of a new online exhibition of paintings by local youth, sponsored by the Petaluma Arts Center and curated by Kate Blakeslee. Having received over 70 entries, Blakeslee has pulled together a show in which artists pondered the meaning of the word “home,” and created pieces of art that explore the concept during this unprecedented time in history. The click-through show officially opens on the Arts Center website, with a live virtual reception on Saturday, May 23, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.