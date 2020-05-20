Subscribe

Rivertown Revival takes show virtual with month-long series

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 20, 2020, 3:31AM
RIVERTOWN REVIVAL LAUNCHES COLORFUL ‘LIVINGROOM LIVE’ SERIES

Once the producers of Petaluma’s spectacular annual Rivertown Revival art-food-and-music festival made the decision to cancel the 2020 iteration of the event, creative gears began spinning, as various approaches to keeping the show going considered. This weekend, on Saturday, May 23, the first of four live concerts will be broadcast on the Rivertown Revival Facebook page as well as its YouTube channel. Running under the title “Living Room Live” — with a cool logo of a classic, old-fashioned sofa against a Victorian wallpaper background — the series kicks off with musicians John Courage, Sebastian Saint James and Ismay, with specially designed art-and-theater pieces for children and families, all hosted by the Revival’s own modern day P.T. Barnum Josh Windmiller. For a link to the live show, visit RiverTownRevival.com.

LIBRARY OFFERING ‘STORYTIME AT HOME’ PROGRAM

With many local children missing their weekly storytime sessions at the library, the Sonoma County Library system has begun offering a weekly schedule of story times, draft activities and science projects, streamed to phones and screens from the home of librarian Kim Dargeou. Best known as “Miss Kim,’ the beloved Sonoma County reading advocate teams up regularly with her big stuffed bear Max LiBeary to read books out loud, sing songs in various languages, and keep kids connected to learning, reading and the library. The program is hosted on the YouTube platform (search Sonoma County Library) or find contact information via the Sonoma County Library Facebook page or visit SonomaLibrary.org/storytime-at-home.

‘ART APART’ DISPLAYS ON LAWNS, GARAGE DOORS

The Petaluma Arts Center might be closed to visitors, but that hasn’t stopped the nonprofit from continuing in its mission to present innovative contemporary art for the benefit of the entire Petaluma community, both artists (student and professional) and art lovers. The “Art Apart” program encourages locals to create their own pieces of public art for a kind of citywide “drive by art show.” The PAC has established an interactive map showing the various fences, yards and garage doors in town where participating artists have placed some kind of art piece. Find the map at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

LOCAL MAN LAUNCHES ‘SHELTERING IN PETALUMA’ PODCAST

In collaboration with Audio Ephemera and the Petaluma Arts Center, local Autodesk paralegal Andy Sewell has launched a fascinating new podcast series called “Sheltering in Petaluma. With just a few episodes completed so far, the series is already shaping up to be a fascinating document of this historic shared moment, and told through the lives of everyday Petalumans, describing in their own voices what sheltering at home has been like. Each episode features several short stories, describing the details and play-by-play activities of their own shelter-in-place experiences. Conceived of as a kind of “audio exhibition,” the podcast works through a website (shelteringinpetaluma.org) where visitors can hear existing episodes, and find instructions on how to submit their own thoughts and “Sheltering Stories.”

VIRTUAL YOUTH ART RECEPTION SATURDAY

“Shelter at Home” is the wholly apt title of a new online exhibition of paintings by local youth, sponsored by the Petaluma Arts Center and curated by Kate Blakeslee. Having received over 70 entries, Blakeslee has pulled together a show in which artists pondered the meaning of the word “home,” and created pieces of art that explore the concept during this unprecedented time in history. The click-through show officially opens on the Arts Center website, with a live virtual reception on Saturday, May 23, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WRITING WORKSHOP WITH MARLENE CULLEN

Local writing coach Marlene Cullen, producer of the monthly Writers’ Forum events, invites North Bay writers of all kinds and experience levels to grab a notebook or laptop (or typewriter, for you old-school folks), and join her for a virtual writing workshop on Thursday, May 21, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sponsored by Aqus, this special gathering was designed for anyone who wants to reflect upon events recent or otherwise, and find fun, clear and powerful ways to put their thoughts down on paper. The gathering begins at 7 p.m. and will be locked (no new participants) at 7:15, and through a series of prompts and inspirational exercises, Cullen will lead the Zoom-based group through the process of navigating the maze of creativity.

THE BLOCK STILL HAS VIRTUAL BINGO AND TRIVIA NIGHTS

Mark the Bingo Master, a Wednesday night regular at The Block — Petaluma’s Food Truck and Beer emporium — has found a way to keep the game alive even with the popular spot currently not open for such weekly entertainments (or food trucks). The games are continuing via Facebook Live, every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Just visit “The Block Petaluma” on Facebook to play. The page has a tutorial on how to make your own Bingo cards with a piece of paper and a sharpie, so scroll down until you find that and be ready to play. Also on the Block Facebook page, on Thursday nights at 6:30, you can participate the Block’s weekly trivia game, now called Virtual Trivia and adapted for play online (HINT: it’s actually harder now, therefore more exciting for the winners, who do still get prizes!).

GIO BENEDETTI IS DRAWING DRAGONS

Every morning at 10 a.m., Petaluma’s Gio Benedetti, creator of KPCA Radio’s popular Benedetiville program, is hosting an hour-long show via ZOOM, after launching the popular effort on Facebook. In it, Benedetti draws a dragon, with a step-by-step walk-through of how to draw your own, sort of like Bob Ross (but with happy little dragons instead of happy little trees). Some of the puppets from his show occasionally make an appearance, as do the occasional superstar comicbook artist, and Benedetti keeps up and entertaining dialogue with viewers who leave real time comments and suggestions. Find out more at Facebook.com/drawadragon/.

AQUS COFFEE CHAT

John Crowley, of Aqus Café, hosts a daily Zoom-supported “coffee chat,” with participants engaging is community check-ins and information sharing. 10 a.m. every day but Sunday. It’s fun, informal and a great way to find out what’s going in in Petaluma. Connect through Aqus.com/online.

RIVERTOWN POETS

The monthly Rivertown Poets event held at Aqus Café has now become a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang will host. The first Monday of each month brings readings by acclaimed poets.

PETALUMA CONVERSATION

Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., join moderators Lou Zweir and John Crowley for an online version of their weekly conversation event normally held at the Petaluma Library. Each week brings a different set of conversation topics, and through its Zoom “room,” Aqus Café will be hosting the regular get-togethers virtually throughout the remainder of the current health crisis. Info on participating at Aqus.com/online.

VIRTUAL STORY TELLING SALON

On Friday night, Aqus Cafe presents a Virtual Storytelling Salon beginning at 7 p.m. Led by theater artist Jessica Litwak, the Zoom supported event will lead with a “prompt,” followed by a “kickoff” performance, then the virtual floor will be open to anyone wishing to deliver their own story in five minutes or less. Visit Aqus.com/online to log on, via Zoom.

