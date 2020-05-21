Petaluma Profile: Artist creates market for pet portraits

To survive, an artist must think on her feet.

When the 2010 financial crash dried up her commercial work, Shannon Abbey began painting commissioned portraits of pets – large works in acrylic paint on wood. Now that Covid-19 has pushed the economy into another freefall, the Petaluma artist has reconceived the pet portrait as a pastel work on paper, smaller and less expensive than the acrylics.

She can barely keep up with the orders.

While the acrylic works can range up to $3,000, the pastels cost only $300. Examples of both can be viewed at the artist’s website, shannonabbey.com.

Abbey explains that the acrylics take a long time because of all the layering of paint required to capture the loveable, furry faces of dogs and cats. With pastels, she can work much faster.

Also, for the acrylic works, Abbey takes the photo that will serve as the model for the painting. With the pastels, the pet owner provides the photo, albeit with tips from Abbey.

Before beginning a work, Abbey needs a good photo. But you can’t expect a pet to sit for a portrait.

She provides helpful hints to the pet owner on how to take it, stressing that the photographer must get down at the pet’s level. Otherwise, the animal must crane its neck upward, which can distort the image and even alter the pet’s expression.

The other essential is good lighting without a flash.

Abbey was born in Eugene, OR, and raised in Pullman, WA. She graduated from Western Washington University in Pullman with a degree in visual communications. While at Western, she took a figure drawing class and quickly discovered that drawing was her talent.

“I could draw right away,” she said. “They put me in a show the first semester.”

She also showed a natural talent for drawing from nature.

Abbey’s affinity for drawing and painting animals, birds, fish and nature in general stems from her childhood, hunting and fishing with her father. The family always had hunting dogs, which she considered her best friends.

After college, Abbey moved to Seattle for five years, a period she describes as “floundering.” One day a friend showed her a brochure for the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. She enrolled. The director of illustration at the time, Barbara Bradley, recruited her into the illustration department because of Abbey’s fine draftsmanship skills. Abbey has fond memories of Bradley, who passed away in 2008.

“When I was just out of art school,” Abbey said, “I worked at I. Magnin doing quick pastel portraits of women as part of a few cosmetics promotions.”

This early work with pastels has proved to be valuable.

While in San Francisco, she met her husband, Pete McDonnell, through the San Francisco Society of Illustrators. McConnell is also a professional artist. One of his gigs is serving as the political cartoonist for the Argus-Courier. They moved to Petaluma 17 years ago, where she soon found herself painting chickens, cows and birds.

“I still do a lot of bird painting,” she said.

She and McDonnell live in the house they bought then. Each has a home studio. His is in the remodeled garage, hers is behind the house in a modular unit.