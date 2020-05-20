Culture Junkie: Mary Shelley, telling stories and one long, cold summer

(“Culture Junkie” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. In this column, David Templeton muses on all things cultural, creative and theatrical. You can contact him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

It was called The Year Without a Summer.

And without it, we would probably not have the novel “Frankenstein.”

Or even “Dracula.”

Or numerous little poems discovered and beloved by fans of the Romantic Era.

I refer to the year 1816 — 204 years ago, to you number-loving people — which also became known as The Poverty Year, and to a certain group of witty Europeans, “Eighteen-Hundred-and-Froze-to-Death.”

That’s really what people called it.

It seems that a large volcano in Indonesia (then called the Dutch West Indies) named Mount Tambora had erupted in April of the previous year. Believed at the time to have been the most powerful volcanic eruption in more than 1,000 years, the terrifying event spewed clouds of smoke and ash into the sky in such volume that, as winds carried the particles out and across the planet, they caused a catastrophic climatological disaster. Blocking the sun in many parts of the world, the drifting smoke led to massive agricultural collapse, a noticeable drop in temperature world-wide, rainfall in record numbers across much of Europe.

On the plus side, there are some who believe that, on days when the sun actually showed itself, and people felt bold enough to step outside, 1816 brought with it some pretty spectacular sunsets.

For the most part though, people just hid inside and did what people of the time did under such circumstances. They made babies (with the inevitable baby boom following in 1817), they worried that it was the end of the world, they tried to find ways to feed their families with less available food and they struggled between trusting their own superstitions and assumptions over those of the scientific community, which recommended that if everyone stayed calm, and avoided panicking, everything would get better in a year or so.

Does any of this sound familiar?

Except for the part about the volcano, of course?

Anyway, I mentioned this story would involve “Frankenstein.”

And “Dracula.”

That’s because, just as the majority of humans are doing in 2020, the people of 1816 spent much of the year frightened, frustrated, socially isolated and clustered together in small groups indoors, with little to do but read, talk, have sex and make up stories. Which brings us to a certain group of English writers in Switzerland, who would — all because they had nothing else to do — directly and indirectly gave birth to those two iconic novels of horror.

On May 2, 1816, the English poet Percy Bysshe Shelley departed from London, with his 18-year-old lover Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin, their out-of-wedlock baby William, and Mary’s stepsister Claire Claremont, intending to spend the summer on the shores of Lake Geneva in Switzerland. Skipping ahead, the three penniless artists ended up spending much of their dream vacation at the rented estate of the wealthy and morally outrageous poet Lord George Byron, and his personal physician John Polidori. Forced to stay indoors by what Mary would one day describe as that “wet, ungenial summer,” the quartet of English escapees found other occupations there at the edge of the towering Alps. As has been gloriously fictionalized in countless books and movies, like the outlandish 1986 Ken Russell film “Gothic” and last year’s anemic “Mary Shelley” — and my own spooky novella and subsequent stage play “Mary Shelley’s Body” — the friends agreed to concoct scary stories as a form of isolated entertainment.