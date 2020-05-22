Send us stories, pictures, videos

One good thing about the quarantine (maybe the only thing) is that some folks have used the time to do things, learn things and read things they’ve never gotten around to till now. From learning to tie balloon animals or baking bread to figuring out how to build a haybale garden, from mastering Facebook to launch your own “TV show” to finally finishing “War and Peace,” the list of recently acquired skills and accomplishments throughout Petaluma is staggering.

Later this month, we’re going to give you the chance to show off a little. Please send us a paragraph describing what cool things, skills, hobbies or abilities you’ve mastered. Or maybe a picture. And if you can send us a short video of yourself doing the thing you’ve been learning, that’s even better.

Send ideas to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.