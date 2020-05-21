New Dairy Princess announced

At a “virtual crowning” that took place Saturday, May 16, Petaluma’s Olivia Poncia was named the 2020 Dairy Princess for the California Milk Advisory Board’s District 3.

As Poncia takes over for 2019 Dairy Princess Amanda King, preparing for a year of representing the dairy industry across Sonoma, Solano, Laek, Marin, Mendocino and Napa counties, she’ll be assisted by First and Second Alternates Marissa Temple and Rachel Spaletta, also from Petaluma.

Poncia is the daughter of Andy and Lisa Poncia, is a senior at Petaluma High School, and plans to pursue degrees in agriculture and viticulture.

Temple’s parents are Matthew and Nicole Temple. Also a senior at PHS, Temple plans to study accounting and environmental science.

Spaletta, the daughter of Louie and Diane Spaletta, will be graduating from PHS as well, and plans to major in Agriculture Education.