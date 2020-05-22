Petaluma’s (literal) signs of the times

As the local shelter-in-place enters its third month, signs of resilience and artistic community resolve continue to pop up here and there around town.

Literally.

The marquee at the Phoenix theater has evolved from its hopeful initial pronouncement “See you in April, Stay Well” to a less specific “Be Back Soon” to its newly installed message: “Congratulations Class of 2020. History is Yours to Make,” appropriate enough given the significant status this class of graduates will rate in the history books of the future.

Elsewhere, artists and writers are making their mark with pop-up images of masked corona goddesses wreathed in flowers, and displays of inspirational quotes, examples of the latter currently on view at downtown Petaluma’s Putnam Plaza.

Some are actually funny, as with the supper-story signs overlooking American Alley that proclaim “Fear Not,” with a picture of a roll of toilet paper, and also, “Wanna use less TP? Eat more cheese.”

