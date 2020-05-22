Does anyone know what this is?

Several months ago, a small, strikingly curious structure appeared near a foliage-lined fence on Sycamore Lane, just outside of the Cypress Hill Memorial Park.

The odd little wooden edifice looks something like a low-to-the-ground birdhouse from a distance, though it is filled with purposefully arranged sticks of wood, carefully cut to fit the interior of the box-like … whatever it is.

The thing is propped up on a metal spike, and blends in well with its surroundings.

But what is it?

A piece of art?

A play thing for squirrels?

And are there others like it around town? Any information or explanation would be welcome.

Till then, whatever this turns out to be, it’s definitely … well, it’s something, that’s for sure.

