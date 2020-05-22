Subscribe

Does anyone know what this is?

XYXYX XYXYX
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 21, 2020, 8:31PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Several months ago, a small, strikingly curious structure appeared near a foliage-lined fence on Sycamore Lane, just outside of the Cypress Hill Memorial Park.

The odd little wooden edifice looks something like a low-to-the-ground birdhouse from a distance, though it is filled with purposefully arranged sticks of wood, carefully cut to fit the interior of the box-like … whatever it is.

The thing is propped up on a metal spike, and blends in well with its surroundings.

But what is it?

A piece of art?

A play thing for squirrels?

And are there others like it around town? Any information or explanation would be welcome.

Till then, whatever this turns out to be, it’s definitely … well, it’s something, that’s for sure.

(This is an excerpt from this week’s BUZZ column. Have a good idea for an interesting, news-worthy or just plain funny item? Got a photo to go with it? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine