Out and About Online: Web-based concerts hit big in North Bay

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 26, 2020, 6:01PM

ROCKSTEADY VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL LAUNCHES THREE DAYS OF MUSIC AND INSPIRATION

Jeffrey Trotter, the Bay Area producer behind a series of clean-and-sober music events in the North Bay is taking it online with a three-day-long virtual music festival running Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31. “We believe that music and art are the best way to handle stress and lanliness during hard times,” says Trotter, “and we want to remind everyone that they are not alone. Taking place via Facebook Live, the massive showcase of Bay Area musical talent kicks off Friday at 3 p.m. with a show specifically aimed at younger audiences. North Bay youth-led bands Banana Soup and Empire , along with singer- songwriter Angle Amador, and several others, will do full sets from their homes for a whopping five hours, concluding with a virtual dance party. The festival kicks into overdrive on Saturday (2-8 p.m.) and Sunday (3-8 p.m.), with such musicians as Kevin Griffin, Jimmy Dillon, Jonathan Korty, Darren Nelson, John Ford, Chris Holbrook, Gene Ptak, Peter Keys, Danielle Vantress-Salk, the Tom Finch Trio, Wendy Dewitt and Kirk Harwood, Dwight Brooks, Chris and Lorin Rowan, Vicki D’Orazi, Petaluma’s John Alair, Clementine Darling, Susan Zelinsky and more. The full schedule and info on how to watch can be found at RockSteadyFest.org.

YOUTH ART SHOW NOW ONLINE

Sponsored by the Petaluma Arts Center, this curated collection of artpieces — viewable now on the Arts Center’s website at PetalumaArtsCenter.org — features a huge range of styles and ideas. Eight pieces were selected as best in show, with a separate “slide show” display alongside a chance to browse through all of the selceted entries.

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL ‘LIVINGROOM LIVE’ SERIES, PART 2

The “greatest slough on Earth” continues this weekend, on Saturday, May 30, the second of four live concerts will be broadcast on the Rivertown Revival Facebook page as well as its YouTube channel. Running under the title “Living Room Live” — with a cool logo of a classic, old-fashioned sofa against a Victorian wallpaper background — the series includes specially designed art-and-theater pieces for children and families, all hosted by the Revival’s own modern day P.T. Barnum Josh Windmiller. For a link to the live show, visit RiverTownRevival.com.

LIBRARY OFFERING ‘STORYTIME AT HOME’ PROGRAM

With many local children missing their weekly storytime sessions at the library, the Sonoma County Library system has begun offering a weekly schedule of story times, draft activities and science projects, streamed to phones and screens from the home of librarian Kim Dargeou. Best known as “Miss Kim,’ the beloved Sonoma County reading advocate teams up regularly with her big stuffed bear Max LiBeary to read books out loud, sing songs in various languages, and keep kids connected to learning, reading and the library. The program is hosted on the YouTube platform (search Sonoma County Library) or find contact information via the Sonoma County Library Facebook page or visit SonomaLibrary.org/storytime-at-home.

‘ART APART’ DISPLAYS ON LAWNS, GARAGE DOORS

The Petaluma Arts Center might be closed to visitors, but that hasn’t stopped the nonprofit from continuing in its mission to present innovative contemporary art for the benefit of the entire Petaluma community, both artists (student and professional) and art lovers. The “Art Apart” program encourages locals to create their own pieces of public art for a kind of citywide “drive by art show.” The PAC has established an interactive map showing the various fences, yards and garage doors in town where participating artists have placed some kind of art piece. Find the map at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

LOCAL MAN LAUNCHES ‘SHELTERING IN PETALUMA’ PODCAST

In collaboration with Audio Ephemera and the Petaluma Arts Center, local Autodesk paralegal Andy Sewell has launched a fascinating new podcast series called “Sheltering in Petaluma. With just a few episodes completed so far, the series is already shaping up to be a fascinating document of this historic shared moment, and told through the lives of everyday Petalumans, describing in their own voices what sheltering at home has been like. Each episode features several short stories, describing the details and play-by-play activities of their own shelter-in-place experiences. Conceived of as a kind of “audio exhibition,” the podcast works through a website (shelteringinpetaluma.org) where visitors can hear existing episodes, and find instructions on how to submit their own thoughts and “Sheltering Stories.”

LOCAL LIBRARY LAUNCHES SUMMER READING PROGRAM

This week’s paper has a bit of a treasure hunt in it, in that book-loving kids can search for the annual library “reading log,” in which they can keep track of the books they read this summer, how long they read each day, and help reach the awesome goal of 2 million minutes of reading county wide. The library is asking all readers, young and old, to attempt at least 960 minutes of reading between June 1 and Aug. 8. That’s 20 minutes a day, minimum. This year, for obvious reasons, the annual reading program will take place online, and participants have a choice between logging their minutes virtually or using the printed log, which can be found in today’s paper (start hunting!) or online at SonomaLibrary.org/summerreading2020. For every 8 hours logged, particpants get a free book.

AQUS COFFEE CHAT

John Crowley, of Aqus Café, hosts a daily Zoom-supported “coffee chat,” with participants engaging is community check-ins and information sharing. 10 a.m. every day but Sunday. It’s fun, informal and a great way to find out what’s going in in Petaluma. Connect through Aqus.com/online.

RIVERTOWN POETS

The monthly Rivertown Poets event held at Aqus Café has now become a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang will host. The first Monday of each month brings readings by acclaimed poets.

PETALUMA CONVERSATION

Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., join moderators Lou Zweir and John Crowley for an online version of their weekly conversation event normally held at the Petaluma Library. Each week brings a different set of conversation topics, and through its Zoom “room,” Aqus Café will be hosting the regular get-togethers virtually throughout the remainder of the current health crisis. Info on participating at Aqus.com/online.

VIRTUAL STORYTELLING SALON

On Friday night, Aqus Cafe presents a Virtual Storytelling Salon beginning at 7 p.m. Led by theater artist Jessica Litwak, the Zoom supported event will lead with a “prompt,” followed by a “kickoff” performance, then the virtual floor will be open to anyone wishing to deliver their own story in five minutes or less. Visit Aqus.com/online to log on, via Zoom.

