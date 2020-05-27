LOCAL MAN LAUNCHES ‘SHELTERING IN PETALUMA’ PODCAST

In collaboration with Audio Ephemera and the Petaluma Arts Center, local Autodesk paralegal Andy Sewell has launched a fascinating new podcast series called “Sheltering in Petaluma. With just a few episodes completed so far, the series is already shaping up to be a fascinating document of this historic shared moment, and told through the lives of everyday Petalumans, describing in their own voices what sheltering at home has been like. Each episode features several short stories, describing the details and play-by-play activities of their own shelter-in-place experiences. Conceived of as a kind of “audio exhibition,” the podcast works through a website (shelteringinpetaluma.org) where visitors can hear existing episodes, and find instructions on how to submit their own thoughts and “Sheltering Stories.”

LOCAL LIBRARY LAUNCHES SUMMER READING PROGRAM

This week’s paper has a bit of a treasure hunt in it, in that book-loving kids can search for the annual library “reading log,” in which they can keep track of the books they read this summer, how long they read each day, and help reach the awesome goal of 2 million minutes of reading county wide. The library is asking all readers, young and old, to attempt at least 960 minutes of reading between June 1 and Aug. 8. That’s 20 minutes a day, minimum. This year, for obvious reasons, the annual reading program will take place online, and participants have a choice between logging their minutes virtually or using the printed log, which can be found in today’s paper (start hunting!) or online at SonomaLibrary.org/summerreading2020. For every 8 hours logged, particpants get a free book.

AQUS COFFEE CHAT

John Crowley, of Aqus Café, hosts a daily Zoom-supported “coffee chat,” with participants engaging is community check-ins and information sharing. 10 a.m. every day but Sunday. It’s fun, informal and a great way to find out what’s going in in Petaluma. Connect through Aqus.com/online.

RIVERTOWN POETS

The monthly Rivertown Poets event held at Aqus Café has now become a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang will host. The first Monday of each month brings readings by acclaimed poets.

PETALUMA CONVERSATION

Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., join moderators Lou Zweir and John Crowley for an online version of their weekly conversation event normally held at the Petaluma Library. Each week brings a different set of conversation topics, and through its Zoom “room,” Aqus Café will be hosting the regular get-togethers virtually throughout the remainder of the current health crisis. Info on participating at Aqus.com/online.

VIRTUAL STORYTELLING SALON

On Friday night, Aqus Cafe presents a Virtual Storytelling Salon beginning at 7 p.m. Led by theater artist Jessica Litwak, the Zoom supported event will lead with a “prompt,” followed by a “kickoff” performance, then the virtual floor will be open to anyone wishing to deliver their own story in five minutes or less. Visit Aqus.com/online to log on, via Zoom.