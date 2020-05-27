Out and About Online: Web-based concerts hit big in North Bay
ROCKSTEADY VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL LAUNCHES THREE DAYS OF MUSIC AND INSPIRATION
Jeffrey Trotter, the Bay Area producer behind a series of clean-and-sober music events in the North Bay is taking it online with a three-day-long virtual music festival running Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31. “We believe that music and art are the best way to handle stress and lanliness during hard times,” says Trotter, “and we want to remind everyone that they are not alone. Taking place via Facebook Live, the massive showcase of Bay Area musical talent kicks off Friday at 3 p.m. with a show specifically aimed at younger audiences. North Bay youth-led bands Banana Soup and Empire , along with singer- songwriter Angle Amador, and several others, will do full sets from their homes for a whopping five hours, concluding with a virtual dance party. The festival kicks into overdrive on Saturday (2-8 p.m.) and Sunday (3-8 p.m.), with such musicians as Kevin Griffin, Jimmy Dillon, Jonathan Korty, Darren Nelson, John Ford, Chris Holbrook, Gene Ptak, Peter Keys, Danielle Vantress-Salk, the Tom Finch Trio, Wendy Dewitt and Kirk Harwood, Dwight Brooks, Chris and Lorin Rowan, Vicki D’Orazi, Petaluma’s John Alair, Clementine Darling, Susan Zelinsky and more. The full schedule and info on how to watch can be found at RockSteadyFest.org.
YOUTH ART SHOW NOW ONLINE
Sponsored by the Petaluma Arts Center, this curated collection of artpieces — viewable now on the Arts Center’s website at PetalumaArtsCenter.org — features a huge range of styles and ideas. Eight pieces were selected as best in show, with a separate “slide show” display alongside a chance to browse through all of the selceted entries.
RIVERTOWN REVIVAL ‘LIVINGROOM LIVE’ SERIES, PART 2
The “greatest slough on Earth” continues this weekend, on Saturday, May 30, the second of four live concerts will be broadcast on the Rivertown Revival Facebook page as well as its YouTube channel. Running under the title “Living Room Live” — with a cool logo of a classic, old-fashioned sofa against a Victorian wallpaper background — the series includes specially designed art-and-theater pieces for children and families, all hosted by the Revival’s own modern day P.T. Barnum Josh Windmiller. For a link to the live show, visit RiverTownRevival.com.
LIBRARY OFFERING ‘STORYTIME AT HOME’ PROGRAM
With many local children missing their weekly storytime sessions at the library, the Sonoma County Library system has begun offering a weekly schedule of story times, draft activities and science projects, streamed to phones and screens from the home of librarian Kim Dargeou. Best known as “Miss Kim,’ the beloved Sonoma County reading advocate teams up regularly with her big stuffed bear Max LiBeary to read books out loud, sing songs in various languages, and keep kids connected to learning, reading and the library. The program is hosted on the YouTube platform (search Sonoma County Library) or find contact information via the Sonoma County Library Facebook page or visit SonomaLibrary.org/storytime-at-home.
‘ART APART’ DISPLAYS ON LAWNS, GARAGE DOORS
The Petaluma Arts Center might be closed to visitors, but that hasn’t stopped the nonprofit from continuing in its mission to present innovative contemporary art for the benefit of the entire Petaluma community, both artists (student and professional) and art lovers. The “Art Apart” program encourages locals to create their own pieces of public art for a kind of citywide “drive by art show.” The PAC has established an interactive map showing the various fences, yards and garage doors in town where participating artists have placed some kind of art piece. Find the map at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.