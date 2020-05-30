Guess what we’re bringing you next week?

Here are some of the stories and columns we are working on for next week’s Community section, Thursday, June 4, 2020.

SILVER LININGS SCRAPBOOK: If there is any advantage to staying at home during a pandemic, it might be that with extra time around the house, some folks decided to tackle long overdue projects, read books they’ve always meant to, and in the best of all worlds, learn a new skill. From making balloon animals and creating an authentic Mandalorian armored suit to building a haybale garden and writing a long-planned story, we will show off some of the cool things Petalumans have been learning to do over the last several weeks.

YOUTH ARTS EXHIBIT: The Petaluma Arts Center has been hosting a virtual art show, featuring paintings, drawings and more from Petaluma’s numerous young artists. We’ll introduce you to some of th4e artists involved in the online exhibition.

SHOLLENBERGER’S NEIGHBOR: Adjoining Shollenberger Park (so close many people think it IS part of Shollenberger Park, is the Allman Marsh open space. Trust us, it looks a little different when you’re in the middle of it than it does from the Shollenberger walking path. We’ll take a walk, and some pictures.

TOOLIN’ AROUND TOWN: Harlan Osborne gives a bit of history and little known background on the Petaluma Speedway, among Petaluma’s oldest existing sports and entertainment landmarks.

(Some or all of these anticipated stories are subject to change)