Petaluma Profile: Facetime with Dukes & Dolls’ Regina Bernardini

Regina Bernardini and her working partners Jamie and Anaise own the popular — but currently closed — Kentucky Street salon Dukes and Dolls. The shut-down, brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, has been devastating, in more ways than one.

“The week before shelter-in-place,” Bernardini explains, “we got some cancellations and concerns with people asking ‘Are you still open? Are you okay?’ I’ve had a professional relationship with some of my clients for 18 years. Some of them are like family.”

To date, Bernardini estimates she has missed over 200 appointments. That’s seven or eight weeks without any income.

“Getting your hair done is so much more than just a ‘do,’” she continues. “It helps people feel better about themselves, and allows for personal contact with someone you like and trust. We are closely watching how salons in other parts of the country have opened up, and have already made plans for our shop.”

According to Bernardini, cosmetologists and beauty salons are licensed and need to strictly follow state guidelines. But so far, she doesn’t know what those guidelines will be.

“For example, let’s say you need six feet between each chair,” she says. “Before, we ran nine stations every day, and most were double booked with the client getting shampooed and prepped before sitting in the chair. How will that work? We anticipate working seven days a week and expanded hours, but the logistics are staggering.”

Bernardini says they will do the very best they can, but also recognizes there will be some bumps in the road.

“Much of Petaluma’s charm comes from all the small businesses,” she says. “Hopefully, people will understand and ‘pay it forward.’ But the reality is that there are so many salons in this town, and our clients have months of pent-up needs. So far, people have been wonderfully supportive.”

Expressing her support for all of Petaluma’s small business, she mentions that one of her stylist’s family runs McNear’s Saloon, and worries how reduced numbers of diners will affect the local eatery’s future.

“How can they stay open and keep their staff with only half the number of people eating, and no bar?” she wonders.

Bernardini’s strong affection for and connection to Petaluma is a feeling that runs deep.

“When we were dating, my husband, Andrew, visited and was surprised how I would talk with people as they passed by on our walks,” she says. “‘You certainly know a lot of people here,’ he commented. I told him I didn’t know everyone we saw, but that Petaluma is a friendly place to live and work. A place where your neighbors are your friends.”

A self-described ‘East Sider,’ Bernardini was a professional ballet dancer when she decided to attend the JC for a career change.

“In Early 2000, I started school to become a dental assistant, but I did makeup work part time, and noticed how helping women with how they looked was so important to them,” she recalls. According to Bernardini, California requires 1600 classroom hours, 3200 apprenticeship hours, and 220 related training hours, plus a written and practical examination to earn a cosmetology license. “So I shifted my focus and earned my cosmetology license instead. It took a lot of time, but it was worth it.”

When asked about home schooling her two boys, Bernardini sighs.

“It definitely has its moments,” she allows, “a roller coaster of emotions. I’m managing to find a balance, to grab a second for myself while making them feel good. We go on a walk every night and the kids were surprised to learn this neighborhood was just open fields when I was their age. You could get across town in 5 minutes — only slowing down when a train rumbled past on D Street. I wouldn’t want to raise my kids anywhere else, and Andrew feels the same way.”