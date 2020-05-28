Helping Out: Four easy ways to help feed hard-hit Petalumans

BUY ART AND FEED YOUR NEIGHBOR

Benefits Redwood Food Bank, Undocufund

What’s happening? Petaluma artist and therapist Felicia Matto Shepard, along with photographer Leslie Curchack and others, are contributing to local nonprofits by offering select pieces of art in exchange for donations to nonprofits helping out during the current coronavirus crisis. “We are a small group of local artists who want to help feed our neighbors,” states an announcement on the project’s website (below). “The creative process feeds our souls. We want to transform our art into food for our neighbors.”

Who does it help? The Redwood Empire Food Bank and Undocufund serve the hardest hit members of the Sonoma County with programs that include food distribution and other forms of assistance. Visit them for more information at Undocufund.org and REFB.org.

What else should we know? To participate, visit the website, browse through the gallery and select a piece you’d like to own. Contact the artist to find out if it is still available, make a donation to the nonprofit of your choice (based on the suggested donation range displayed), and make arrangement for pick-up of the painting or photograph. Feliciamattoshepar.wixsite.com/mysite.

MEALS ON WHEELS

Petaluma People Services Center

What’s going on? As the shelter-in-home orders move into a third month, many additional folks are struggling just to have enough to eat. In addition to its previous roster of clients, Petaluma’s Meals on Wheels has seen requests for assistance growing rapidly. This is just one of the many programs being offered by the Petaluma People Services Center, and with the health emergency bringing higher demand for services, donations are extremely important and greatly welcome.

Who does it help? Seniors in need of daily meals are the primary clients for Meals on Wheels, which delivers nutrition food daily. The service asks for a small donation from recipients, but never turns anyone away for lack of funds. PetalumaPeople.org

What else should we know? To make a donation, visit Petalumapeople.org/donate.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT FOOD BANK

Nutrition services for the seriously ill

What’s Going on? As is the case with other food banks and meal programs, the county-wide shutdown has increased demand for the services provided by Food for Thought Food bank, which provides 300,000 meals per year at no charge to qualified clients, specifically those at heightened risk of malnutrition. Food for Thought’s services eliminate food insecurity, reduce hospital visits and medical expenses, and improve people’s health and quality of life.

Who does it help? Food For Thought provides food to about 850 Sonoma County residents, including many in Petaluma, who are struggling with serious illnesses. The Forestville-based nonprofit, which is seeking food and monetary donations, has launched a virtual food drive. For more information, visit FFTFoodBank.org.

What else should we know? Monetary donations can be made on the website at FFTFoodBank.org/virtual-food-drive.

PEP HOUSING

Fundraising drive provides food services for seniors

What’s going on? PEP Housing, which operates a number of highly affordable apartment facilities in Petaluma and beyond, is seeking monetary donations to cover food services, grocery cards and other expenses for seniors who may become ill and quarantined during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit has been working to increase safety measures at its local complexes, and is asking the community for assistance in covering the additional expenditures.

Who does it help? PEP Housing is a Petaluma-based nonprofit that provides low-income seniors access to housing, supportive services and other resources.

What else should we know? Donations can be made through the website at PepHousing.org.