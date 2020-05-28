Petaluma’s Past: The war was over, but not the struggle

Petaluma’s Past, running every other week, takes a colorful look back at formative moments in Petaluma, Sonoma County and US history. Skip Sommer is a lifetime honorary member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@hotmail.com.

The World War in Europe was coming to an end, as Nazi Germany was crumbling down after six violent years of aggression. Hope was finally on the forefront for the Allies.

At least in Europe, it was.

Consider these events.

Italy’s Benito Mussolini had just been assassinated and on May 1, 1945, Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels and his wife fed their children cyanide and then committed suicide themselves, as the Soviets were wrapping up the Battle of Berlin and taking over Hitler’s Reichstag.

The next day the British captured the City of Hamburg, Nazi Hermann Goering gave himself up, German troops surrendered Italy and the US 7th Army was kicking Germans out of Austria.

Two weeks later, Austria abolished the Nazi Party and became an independent state once again. And then, in a secret tunnel deep beneath Berlin, two charred bodies — found by occupying Soviet troops — were declared to be those of Adolf Hitler and his mistress, Eva Braun.

On May 3, in San Francisco, the first United Nations conference was under way, even as Japanese balloon firebombs were being floated over our West Coast. And on May 6, the midnight curfew in the US had been finally lifted as the following day, Germany surrendered unconditionally and Harry Truman — who had then only been President for three weeks — declared May 8 as Victory In Europe Day (‘V-E’).

Millions had lost their lives, but we still had more work to do.

By mid-May, the vicious Battle of Okinawa was raging and Japanese Kamikaze pilots were crashing into US ships in the Pacific. Harry Truman began ordering massive bombings of Japan. On May 24, 550 US bombers raided Tokyo with 4,500 tons of firebombs and five days later, 454 B-27s dropped 2,570 tons of bombs on Yokohama, leveling 85% of that huge city and killing tens of thousands.

The Japanese, unfortunately, didn’t give up the flag until the atomic bombs were dropped on them three months later.

Tangential events quickly followed.

Britain’s great war leader Winston Churchill resigned as Prime Minister, as his Conservative Party was being defeated and China’s General Chiang Kai-shek resigned as Premiere there, to eventually retreat from Communist Mainland China to Taiwan.

V-E Day in Petaluma was celebrated with a cautious closing of all bars for 24 hours (not sure why), plus a large ceremony at Walnut Park, led with speeches from Mayor Jasper Woodson and Attorney John Lounibos, who cautioned that it was, indeed, “Time for thankfulness,” but that “The victory is only half-won and it is no time to stop for a celebration.”

By late May, Petaluma farmers were beginning to ask, after V-E Day, what now? With the Pacific war still raging, there could be no let-down in war production, but the farming industry had to look to a post-war future. Agriculture was still suffering from the depression and the fear was that it would hit a depression-like bottom again.

The Feds had suggested a two-year package of farm price support after the war, but what would happen after that?

It was remembered well that after WWI, our agricultural community had plunged even deeper into the Great Depression than the industrial world.

Would it happen again?

In fact, in Sonoma County, it did happen again and it drove our poultry producers out of business. Labor unions had gained strength, and wages were sharply up, while the Feds — in efforts to control post-war inflation — had cut the prices of poultry and eggs. Since the depression, our farmers had been buying their supplies on credit at the mills, and when they couldn’t pay it back, the mills foreclosed on their collateralized ranches and the “World’s Egg Basket” went tragically down the tubes.

Other names in the news that May were generals Montgomery and Patton, actors Greer Garson and Gregory Peck, writer George Orwell, Charles DeGaulle and Vyacheslav Molotov.

The average income in the US was $2,400 per annum, gas was rationed, but was only 15 cents a gallon.

However, something called the microwave oven had just been invented and popular movies included “National Velvet,” starring 18-year-old Elizabeth Taylor, and “The Lost Weekend,” starring Ray Milland and Jane Wyman.

In an attempt to lighten things up a bit, the cartoon “Little Lulu” also debuted in 1945.

Perhaps now, 75 years later, we need a “Little Lulu” too.