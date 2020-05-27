Millennials Talk Cinema: Cute new ‘Scoob!,’ sweet and fluffy ‘Kimmy Schmidt’

As streaming services like Netflix and Hulu see record numbers of users, and movie studios go into overdrive trying to give homebound audiences a glimmer of the thrill they once got from going to the cinema on opening weekend of a potential blockbuster, we are seeing their approaches to launching an anticipated film or series growing more and more creative. Here are some glimpses of two such films, one a made-for-Netflix “sequel” movie to an acclaimed streaming series, the other (originally) a made-for-theaters prequel to a classic 1970s cartoon series and its popular movie spinoffs.

One asks the question, can a ‘Puppy Scooby Doo’ become the new ‘Baby Yoda?’

The other tests the rapidly evolving interactive nature of streaming video.

Both are being offered with above-and-beyond bells and whistles designed to capture the stay-at-home attention of their targeted audiences.

A pair of reviewers from our pool of local critics take a look, and share their thoughts.

‘SCOOB!’

Streaming

Anderson Templeton

“Scoob!” is a bright and bubbly full-length animated film, featuring a re-vamped Scooby Doo and his crime-solving teenage pals. This flick focuses on the lifelong friendship between Shaggy and Scooby, showing how they first met as a kid and a puppy, as well as how the mystery gang is formed.

The rest of the movie revolves around the evil Dick Dastardly (brilliantly voiced by Jason Isaacs) and his nefarious plot involving ancient K9 skulls, portals to the underworld, adorable robot minions and, of course, Scooby Doo.

From there, the plot goes in crazy directions.

There are superheroes and cave men, over-the-top action and slapstick humor, epic tests of friendship, and plenty of people ripping off fake rubber faces.

It follows the typical recipe for a children’s movie, using the basic ingredients kids love, and that adults mildly smile at. It didn’t wow me or anything — I do prefer the original — but I had fun with the adorable robot mischief, as well as the nods to the classic TV series.

I will add that the filmmakers did an excellent job with pre-film activities for at home viewers, offering an online activity book, a drawing guide, a TikTok dance challenge, and a fun 30-minute “movie night watch party” package with interviews, shenanigans, crafts, and music. All the extras, as well as info on where to rent/buy “Scoob!” online, can be found on the website: www.Scoob.Movie.

On the whole, “Scoob!” makes a decent new flick to show to your kids. But for me, I’d rather dig up episodes of the good ol classic Scooby Doo, and experience the real thing.

[Suggested Emojis: Sideways Thumbs-Up, Basic Smiley Face]

‘UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT: KIMMY VS. THE REVEREND’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

I haven’t seen a single episode of the popular sitcom “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” in fact I knew nothing about it going into the movie. That didn’t matter, because this irreverent, colorful misadventure had me hooked from the first scene.

In a feisty, over-the-top world where backpacks talk and everyone has a smart aleck response, viewers are thrown straight into the deep end. Kimmy stands in a bridal shop, surrounded by friends who are two-fisted-drinking and conjuring slices of cake out of thin air.

I was doubled up laughing within minutes.

Ellie Kemper, Daniel Radcliffe and Tituss Burgess are comedic gold delivering increasingly ridiculous lines with effortless timing.

Best of all, the viewer is in charge of decisions that can severely impact the plot. Some interactive choices lead to hilarious “dead ends” where you have to backtrack, and others add up to a slightly wonky finale.

I accidentally ruined a feminist movement and caused all-out mayhem on a Hollywood set with my first try. It is worth restarting to get the proper ending. I must have sat around following various plot threads for hours — it is wildly entertaining if you enjoy this style of “choose your own adventure” storytelling.

“Kimmy vs. the Reverend” has as much substance as cotton candy, but it is just as sweet and delightful. It’s well worth a wasted afternoon!

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs-Up, Cotton Candy Emoji]