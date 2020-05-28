Petaluma Parks: A morning at Shollenberger

This is No. 19 of a multi-part series, taking an in-depth look at the parks and park-related facility in the town of Petaluma.

The parking lot at Shollenberger Park, or what’s left of it, is full.

At just after 9 a.m. on a recent Saturday morning, exactly half of the existing parking spaces have been closed off to vehicles, an attempt at minimizing the number of people congregating at this popular nature trail and birdwatching spot. Visitors do not seem to be dissuaded from dropping by, however. With the remaining spots filled, folks are simply parking outside the lot on adjoining streets, then moseying in for a daytime jaunt around the mostly dry pond that still boasts a fair number of birds doing bird-like things in the warm May sunlight. For many, it’s their first time at Shollenberger since the park closures were lifted, and though roughly half of those here are wearing face coverings, it’s the only clear sign that the well-used Petaluma park is operating under strict pandemic restrictions.

A small notice strongly suggesting social distancing and masks is posted at the entrance, near the still-closed bathrooms at the edge of the parking lot. On a warm, welcoming day like this, it’s clear that many of the folks visiting today are seeking a sense of normal by grabbing some fresh air, some exercise, and some gorgeous views of the natural world.

Primarily a -2-mile unpaved walking trail around a 228.7-acre expanse of wetlands, the park in its current incarnation is the result of dredging spoils deposited here to create various berms and habitats. Named for Richard Shollenberger, a former Parks Chief, the spot was once known as Cader Lake Ponds, and is accessible primarily through an entrance off Cader Lane, not far from Lakeville Highway. Opened to the public in 1995, Shollenberger Park has become a huge tourist and resident attraction, drawing around 150,000 visitors every year. It’s also a huge attraction to birds, many species of which use the area as a wintering spot, during the months when rainwater fills the recessed expanse.

Much of the area usually filled with water is dry today, the result of low rainfall during the winter period. For those who have been unable to visit, Shollenberger is gorgeous regardless of how full the pond is.

“This is my first time back here for months,” points out John Shribbs, President of the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance, which oversees much of the park’s educational programs and trail upkeep. Shribbs has ridden his bike here today, and is looking forward to inspecting the trails for the first time since the park was shuttered in March. “We just allowed a couple of our maintenance guys back in here,” he says, “using social distancing of six feet, and always wearing mask when they work. We help maintain the trails, and we do the benches and informational kiosks. We do education tours and all that, but for two months, we haven’t done a thing, so I’m interested to see what condition the place is in.”

Shribbs is the co-author of the Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide, a bestselling local manual describing all of the birds, animals and plant life that can be found at Shollenberger and its adjoining open space areas, the Alman Marsh and the Ellis Creek water treatment facility. This makes Shollenberger the only park in Petaluma that has its very own guidebook.

“One of the last times I was out here was the start of March, when we did one of our classroom programs here,” says Nora Pearl, a longtime docent at Shollenberger and an active board member of the PWA. “Most of us docents are seniors, so when things started getting serious, a lot of us stopped coming out here, as much as we love it, because of how narrow the trails are. With the mustard growing alongside the trails, they are even narrower now, so a lot of the docents have realized that, with so many people using the trails but not wearing masks, coming within a few feet of others, it’s just not safe anymore. It’s very sad, because a lot of us have worked so hard to make this place such a wonderful place to visit.”