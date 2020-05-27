Petaluma artist invites the world to imagine their town is magical

Thanks to a strange twist of fate, what was planned as a fanciful month-long walking tour of Petaluma has transformed – like a vast, sparkled, espresso-breathing dragon sprouting from a simple candy-colored chalk painting – into one of the Great Pandemic Shutdown’s most delightfully unexpected and smile-inducing distractions. Launched just under three weeks ago, Gio Benedetti’s “My Town is Magical” is partially an interactive game role-playing, partly an episodic Facebook “show” (with ancillary literary tangents), partly and act of audacious real-time improvisation based on magical themes, partly a whimsical kind of city-wide performance art, and partly a series of cool, random, pop-up art installations all over town.

All of those descriptions, however, fall woefully short of actually describing “My Town is Magical.”

“It is a little hard to describe,” says Benedetti, best known as the creator of the former KPCA radio show “Benedettiville,” a one time member of the band The Brothers Comatose and the voice and hands behind the daily “Draw A Dragon” zoom-based art-education show he launched in the very first week of the current shelter-in-place order. “My Town is Magical” began when he submitted a grant application to Creative Sonoma, a program of the Sonoma County Economic Development Bureau, which put out the call for interesting “pop-up” art installations. “Originally I had the idea of distributing this cool map,” Benedetti explains, “so you could walk around Petaluma and see about ten different places where there would be some cool artifact or some cool weird painted somewhere that would be ‘evidence’ of magical creatures in Petaluma. I was really excited about that, so I wrote it up, and applied, and it got funded.”

Then the coronavirus hit.

“Suddenly, we were told we couldn’t go outside, or into stores, or be around anybody, for who knows how long,” he continues. “So I had to redesign the whole concept. But Creative Sonoma has been really supportive, and the way we’ve adjusted the idea has actually created some amazing new opportunities that I might not have gone for otherwise.”

Fortunately, much of the work he’d done on the map, including the development of a whole menagerie of original fantasy creatures, was easily translated into the current, slightly amorphous form that “My Town is Magical” has become.

So, then, in as simple terms as possible, what exactly is “My Town is Magical?”

“In a nutshell,” Benedetti says, choosing his words carefully, “’My Town is Magical’ is a research and reporting organization, researching and reporting on magical creatures returning to our world.” While he admits he’s still working out the details, the largest focus of the project is Benedetti’s invitation to Petaluma – and pretty much everyone, everywhere - to play along with one enticing idea. That trolls and gremlins, and sprites and fairies and other magical critters are actually real, and that along with all the other wildlife that’s been emerging from hiding at national parks during the shelter-in-pace of humans, these secretive creatures are finally showing themselves.

“My number one goal is just to get everyone to get a little goofy with me,” he says. “I just want them to imagine crazy and wonderful things with me. That, to me, is where the joy lives, a place of looking at things in a new and ridiculous and entertaining way.”