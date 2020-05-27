Subscribe

Petaluma artist invites the world to imagine their town is magical

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 27, 2020, 12:27PM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

MY TOWN IS MAGICAL

To delve into the magical underbelly of Petaluma (or wherever you happen to live), visit MyTownIsMagical.com or the “My Town is Magical” Facebook page. To submit a M.E.R.P. go to the website, and tune into Living Room Live on Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m. for another live report from “My Town is Magical” Headquarters.

Thanks to a strange twist of fate, what was planned as a fanciful month-long walking tour of Petaluma has transformed – like a vast, sparkled, espresso-breathing dragon sprouting from a simple candy-colored chalk painting – into one of the Great Pandemic Shutdown’s most delightfully unexpected and smile-inducing distractions. Launched just under three weeks ago, Gio Benedetti’s “My Town is Magical” is partially an interactive game role-playing, partly an episodic Facebook “show” (with ancillary literary tangents), partly and act of audacious real-time improvisation based on magical themes, partly a whimsical kind of city-wide performance art, and partly a series of cool, random, pop-up art installations all over town.

All of those descriptions, however, fall woefully short of actually describing “My Town is Magical.”

“It is a little hard to describe,” says Benedetti, best known as the creator of the former KPCA radio show “Benedettiville,” a one time member of the band The Brothers Comatose and the voice and hands behind the daily “Draw A Dragon” zoom-based art-education show he launched in the very first week of the current shelter-in-place order. “My Town is Magical” began when he submitted a grant application to Creative Sonoma, a program of the Sonoma County Economic Development Bureau, which put out the call for interesting “pop-up” art installations. “Originally I had the idea of distributing this cool map,” Benedetti explains, “so you could walk around Petaluma and see about ten different places where there would be some cool artifact or some cool weird painted somewhere that would be ‘evidence’ of magical creatures in Petaluma. I was really excited about that, so I wrote it up, and applied, and it got funded.”

Then the coronavirus hit.

“Suddenly, we were told we couldn’t go outside, or into stores, or be around anybody, for who knows how long,” he continues. “So I had to redesign the whole concept. But Creative Sonoma has been really supportive, and the way we’ve adjusted the idea has actually created some amazing new opportunities that I might not have gone for otherwise.”

Fortunately, much of the work he’d done on the map, including the development of a whole menagerie of original fantasy creatures, was easily translated into the current, slightly amorphous form that “My Town is Magical” has become.

So, then, in as simple terms as possible, what exactly is “My Town is Magical?”

“In a nutshell,” Benedetti says, choosing his words carefully, “’My Town is Magical’ is a research and reporting organization, researching and reporting on magical creatures returning to our world.” While he admits he’s still working out the details, the largest focus of the project is Benedetti’s invitation to Petaluma – and pretty much everyone, everywhere - to play along with one enticing idea. That trolls and gremlins, and sprites and fairies and other magical critters are actually real, and that along with all the other wildlife that’s been emerging from hiding at national parks during the shelter-in-pace of humans, these secretive creatures are finally showing themselves.

“My number one goal is just to get everyone to get a little goofy with me,” he says. “I just want them to imagine crazy and wonderful things with me. That, to me, is where the joy lives, a place of looking at things in a new and ridiculous and entertaining way.”

MY TOWN IS MAGICAL

To delve into the magical underbelly of Petaluma (or wherever you happen to live), visit MyTownIsMagical.com or the “My Town is Magical” Facebook page. To submit a M.E.R.P. go to the website, and tune into Living Room Live on Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m. for another live report from “My Town is Magical” Headquarters.

On the website, one can find a “filed guide” of certain creatures to be on the lookout for. These include Coffee Dragons (which exhale jet-hot streams of the best and purest espresso you’ll ever taste), gremlins (very annoying), trolls (they live under bridges, dislike Billygoats and are very dangerous), Hozzles (they look like rodents, wear pointy hats and eat books) and several others. Also on the site are detailed illustrations of the ‘My Town is Magical’ Headquarters and a page showing how to summon a troll (it involves a lot of sidewalk chalk and access to a hole). There’s a video of Benedetti explaining (sort of) what kinds of magical activities he hopes to be investigating in the future, and a form you can submit should you want him to follow up on some unusual evidence you might have uncovered.

That form, by the way, is called a M.E.R.F., A Magical Event Report Form, and its telephonic equivalent is a M.E.R.P, that being, of course, a Magical Event Report Phonecall (707-789-7957). Last weekend, appearing on the first episode of the new virtual Facebook show Living Room Live (a benefit for the Rivertown Revival), Benedetti played an actual call he received on the new hotline.

“I saw a troll,” said the anonymous voice. “Don’t call me back. Thank you.”

Benedetti hopes it’s the first of many such calls, though he’d prefer a few more details next time. Fortunately, he’s found plenty of folks in Petaluma who are willing to join the fun.

“Luckily,” he says, “I know a lot of cool people, a lot of business owners and others, who’ve said they want to be part of this.”

For example, on the “My Town is Magical” Facebook page, there is currently a live video report by Benedetti, exuding charm and straight-faced comedy timing, concerning a mysterious hole discovered in the wall at Brian’s Comics. The report includes footage of Brian Christensen displaying the hole, followed by Benedetti’s professional conclusion that the opening was made by a Digging Burblin.

“I’ve seen it before,” Benedetti says on the video. “These little mole-like creatures are widely regarded as the most sophisticated and cultured among all the creatures in the fantastical realms.” As it so happens, they love comic books above all other works of human art, and with their sharp, digging claws, will let no wall or edifice stand between them and a good comic book, which, he assures Christensen, they take very good care of. “There will not be a wrinkle on a page, not even a little claw print,” he says, adding, “They also, without exception, wear goggles – and we don’t know why.”

Allowing a peek behind the curtain, Benedetti admits he himself painted the Burblin hole for Christensen to install in the comic book shop. For that matter, he’s got other magical imagery already installed in various spots around town, waiting for the right moment to spring it on people.

“I have no problem showing the trick behind the magic,” he says. “I’ve painted a lot of stuff on canvass, and then the hard part is finding the right color of paint so that it can blend in well at whatever space the image is going to be installed.”

And now, he’s waiting for word of mouth to send people to the websites, the hotline and maybe, eventually, to see some of these magical sightings for themselves.

“All of this depends on the participation of the community,” he says. “Honestly, the grant was to create a one-month pop-up exhibition. One month for magic to invade the town, and then maybe it goes away, or maybe it returns in the future. Or maybe people help me keep it going in one way or another.”

Were the original pre-COVID idea to have happened, it likely would have ended after one month.

“But now that it’s on line, I don’t know that it has to end,” he admits. “That will be very much dictated by participation from the public.

Who hasn’t been driving down the road and seen some wild looking clouds and thought, ‘Cool, those look like a giant with two heads,’ and then just kept driving,” he says. “What ‘My Town is Magical’ is, is a way for you to take that moment and keep playing with it. You can take a picture, go to our website or pick up the phone, and ask me to investigate. And I will. And then I’ll report on it, on the Facebook page or the website or wherever is appropriate. And the game is on.”

Is Benedetti prepared to receive dozens of calls about pixies partying in the park? Or flying contraptions whirly-birding down Kentucky Street? What if he gets inundated with M.E.R.F.s and M.E.R.P.s and requests for Digging Burblin extracations?

“Honestly,” Benedetti says with a laugh, “I would like nothing more than getting dozens of calls about pixies partying in the park. I am 100% ready for that. Bring it on.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine