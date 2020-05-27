Holocaust survivor videotapes her story to share with PHS class

Jennifer Lounibos, who teaches history at Petaluma High School, writes in to say that — with distance learning isolating all of her students in their separate homes — she reluctantly recognized she’s have to cancel a classroom visit from guest speaker Rena Victor.

Planned for an April visit, Victor, a Jewish German woman who survived the holocaust by hiding from the Nazis — has made a regular practice of telling young people her story at schools all around Sonoma County.

“Her mother kept her and her sisters safe while her father, a gentile, worked from within the German military to keep Jews safe,” says Lounibos. “With her daughter, who teaches at Sonoma State University, and sometimes her grandson, who is a PHS grad, Ms. Victor speaks to students in different settings.”

With the shelter orders resulting in school closures all over the state, Lounibos says she was disappointed that her students would miss out on what would have been the second visit from Victor.

“But then Ms. Victor and her family proposed that they record a video for my students to see in which she tells them her story,” writes Lounibos. “My students were able to watch to video and respond to her via email. They wrote beautiful messages and asked her questions. She wrote back to all who asked a question. It was really lovely.”

Lounibos adds how thankful she is to Victor and her family for going that extra mile during difficult times.

“It ended up being really special,” she adds, “because we haven’t had students write Ms. Victor in the past, and now we’d like to do that again.”

