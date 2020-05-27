Rivertown Revival’s new ‘Living Room Live’ raises spirits (and money) for Petaluma River

Ever since live concerts and festivals and theatrical productions everywhere were canceled two months ago, many creative souls have taken to Zoom, Facebook and Youtube to present their unhappily postponed productions online.

Well, it’s no surprise that the folks behind the Rivertown Revival have, with their own live virtual spectacle, accomplished what they’ve previously done with the whole concept of an outdoor art and musical festival. They’ve supersized it, added a touch of eccentricity and charm, kept it both personal and universal, and remembered to make it all about protecting and celebrating the Petaluma River.

The first of four planned Saturday night concerts dubbed Living Room Live, the 95-minute extravaganza (which aired live on the Rivertown Revival Facebook page and YouTube channel on May 23 at 7 p.m.), was hosted with rakish affability by Josh Windmiller, lounging on a sofa and chatting in real-time with scads of viewers tuning in to catch the show.

(Since then, the number of folks who’ve viewed the video after-the-fact has grown to over 2,000).

The program featured live, inspiration-filled conversations with guest musicians, who then played previously taped three-song sets.

The players were the folk-rock duo Ismay (surrounded by a nonplussed flock of sheep), a solo blues-rock set by Sebastian Saint James (bringing the fire in a corner of his home studio), and the John Courage Trio, apparently playing on his backyard patio. In between the music were short videos about the Rivertown Rivival, efforts to expand the work of Friends of the Petaluma River, a report from Gio Benedetti’s My Town is Magical headquarters (watch out: there’s been a troll sighting in Petaluma!), and a nifty documentary by and about artist Stephan Lockert. It described the ambitious construction of the enormous teeter-totter — complete with carved illustrations showing thousands of years of Petaluma history — that has become a landmark of the Rivertown Revival.

Rivertown Revivial, of course, has for 10 years been a significant fundraiser for Friends of the Petaluma River, and so is this four-pack of Saturday night live-streams. By Monday evening, the event had raised just over $1500 dollars, via Venmo and PayPal donations. (first week’s video will remain up on Facebook until the next one goes live.

Like the aforementioned teeter-totter itself, Living Room Live is impressively put together, loads of fun to see, and worth every minute of the ride. Next week’s show, May 30, 7 p.m., features the unpredictable Royal Jelly Jive, plus Frankie Boots and Petaluma singer-songwriter Hannah Jern-Miller.

And don’t be surprised if Benedetti is back with more information about that mysterious troll.

(This is an excerpt from this week’s The BUZZ column, a weekly roundup of news, notes and tidbits from around PEtaluma. Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)