Petaluma kids invited to name baby chickens!

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 27, 2020, 10:45PM

At a shady, historic residence on Keller Street in the Oakhill-Brewster neighborhood, there is currently an attention grabbing sign on the fence, just in front of a fancifully decorated chicken coop and an unpretentious pen populated by poultry. The sign says, “Name Me,” in large letters on a green chalkboard, then, “Three baby chicks are having to be named by children in the neighborhood.” Beneath the sign is a metal watering can, referred to in the sign’s other statement, “Put ONE name in the watering can. I’ll pick three pieces of paper out of the can on June 15.”

To passersby along Liberty, the home is well known for the chickens frequently offering sprightly, cluck-cluck conversation from the opposite side of the fence. The coop itself is adorned with inspirational messages: “Courage,” Magic Happens,” and “Nevertheless She Persisted.” Perhaps, once the tiny-feathered trio is officially named on the 15th of June, someone will let The BUZZ know what the youngster’s new names will be.

(This item is an excerpt from this week’s The BUZZ column, a weekly roundup of news, notes and tidbots from around Petaluma. Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

