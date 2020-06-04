Subscribe

Next Week in Community: Podcasts, parks and the Roaring Twenties

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 4, 2020, 12:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Here are some of the stories and columns we are working on for next week’s Community section, Thursday, June 11, 2020.

PODCASTING PETALUMA: Writer Clark Miller talks with Andy Sewell, who’s created a new podcast titled “Sheltering in Petaluma,” recording and sharing the stories of Petalumans as the ride out, react to and (in some cases) thrive in the time of quarantines and the coronavirus.

BIRDS, PONDS AND PUMPS: A visit to the Ellis Creek Water Treatment Plant and Wetlands, for a walk around the gorgeously designed facility that has become a thriving bird habitat and wintering place.

CULTURE JUNKIE: A look at the one man who managed to make wearing a mask look good. Alan Alda, on M*A*S*H.

PETALUMA’S PAST: Skip Sommer takes us back to 100+ years for a column titled “The Dwindling Down of the Roaring Twenties.”

OUT AND ABOUT ONLINE: A list of activities, events and meetings taking place virtually in and around Petaluma.

(Some or all of these anticipated stories are subject to change)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine