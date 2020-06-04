Subscribe

Petalumans learn ‘how not to kill plants,’ and other useful quarantine skills

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 4, 2020, 2:45AM

WHAT ABOUT YOU?

Have you acquired some cool new skill, taken on a nifty new pastime or completed some long-dreamed-of goal while spending so much extra time at home? Let us know. Send a short explanation, and a photo or video, to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

Back in March, in the earliest days of the mutual, ongoing, local and nationwide experience some politely call “sheltering-at-home,” some call “quarantining” and some call “The Great Lockdown of 2020,” there were many initial text and Facebook communications indicating that some Petalumans were actually looking forward to a few weeks off.

Maybe they’d finally read “War and Peace.”

Perhaps they’d start practicing their sourdough baking skills.

Or, who knows, some might even do a little cleaning around the house.

Within a week or two, many admitted to never having had such well-organized closets.

Actually, that latter proclamation — borrowed from an interview published in this paper in April — was by Petaluma’s Leslie Sbrocco, host of the KQED dining show “Check, Please!”

“My closets and cabinets are cleaner than they’ve ever been!” she said.

Sbrocco is certainly not alone in putting this extra time to good use.

In addition to learning to tie balloon animals and setting out to memorize every word of “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn,” from Kenneth Graham’s “The Wind in the Willows,” this writer has set out to organize his own storage spaces, shelves and select closets. If called upon to do so, he could probably produce my CD of the Beatles’ “White Album” in less than 45 seconds.

That would not have been the case six months ago.

As these weeks of homebound time-spending have stretched into months, we at the Argus-Courier and Petaluma360 have become curious what other activities local folks have been spending their days and nights on. Recognizing that many of you have continued to work, either from home or in essential businesses, it is nevertheless still true that with so much closed, and so many public gatherings and events canceled, even those working a 9-to-5 job have found themselves with time on their hands.

So we asked, “What have you been up to? What have you decided to do, or learn, or accomplish, that you hadn’t previously found the time to tackle.”

And you answered.

Some of you even sent photographic evidence.

Teri Drobnick, a local author and fabric artist who for years has been making what she calls “TEEsox rag dolls,” has learned new ways to create the adorably off-the-wall creatures.

“During this Shelter in Place, I have changed the focus of my TEEsox rag dolls to reflect the current times,” she says, sending a long a picture of one the healthcare worker dolls she’s created, complete with masks and scrubs designed, she says, “To honor our heroes. These crazy critters are all made from reclaimed socks and clothing, so I don’t have an issue with sourcing my materials during the shutdown of shops. The clothing is in constant supply from my generous friends.” She’s even been making teddy bear version of the dolls, for those looking to add to their collection of window bears for local bear hunt activities. Adds Drobnick, “I am so grateful that I have my creative outlet during this difficult time and that I am able to bring joy to others with my dolls.”

The Argus-Courier’s own Alexa Chipman (our regular theater reviewer and one of our “Millennials Talk Cinema” film critics) — also a professed cosplay devotee — tells us that, while prevented from going out to the theater and to the movies, she’s devoted many her home shelter-hours to creating an authentic set of “Mando battle armor.” That’s from the Disney+ television series “The Mandalorian,” the show that made Baby Yoda a cultural phenomenon, and apparently a main character who rocks some A-class armor.

Chipman’s personal Facebook page has been boasting a regular series of short updates on that project, including an early announcement in April that “Mando armor has taken over my life,” followed by such insider statements as one about her “Mandalorian vambraces” being at a “battle damage” stage in the construction proceedings.

“I had a change in thought process on the electronics,” she wrote at the time. “We’ll see how that goes. I’m going super basic on this first Mando kit. I’ll worry about things like soundboards in Mando 2.0.”

And yes, she sent photos.

Other local folks have taken the time to learn some wholly new skills.

“I’ve never spent so much time at home before, so I never had the motivation or desire to plant things,” says Katie Kelley, a teacher, actor, singer and the co-owner of Petaluma’s Love, Hope & Magic, which provides children’s entertainment for themed events. While cooling it at home, doing on Zoom and social media much of the things she used to do in person, Kelley has decided to improve her relationship with the botanical world. Till now, she’s never demonstrated the proverbial green thumb.

“I’ve always had a ‘black thumb’ when it comes to plants and keeping them alive,” she admits. “But ever since shelter-in-place started, I’ve had more time to make efforts to teach myself how not to kill things. So, I’ve managed to plant some flowers and am starting to grow some vegetables, and so far they seem to be thriving! My black thumb is turning brown!”

Petaluma actor and director Larry Williams has been working his day job from home, but with his planned theatrical pursuits now on hold, he has been finding alternative ways to fill his evenings and weekends.

“Lots and lots of banana bread with chocolate chips!” he says. “I converted some old picnic benches into a raised flower bed for my pumpkins, been building an island in Animal Crossing (a popular Nintendo video game), organizing my workbench — which has been cluttered for a couple of years — and catching up on every TV show that I’ve never had the time to watch when theater was going full strength.

“Incidentally,” he goes on, “I’ve been watching a wonderful series that is all about the silent era of film.” He’s referring to the 1980 British documentary series “Hollywood,” narrated by James Mason. The 13 episodes are available on YouTube.

“I would definitely recommend that!” says Williams. “It’s a pretty awesome series.”

Petaluma’s Chad Yarish generally has a busy side-career as an actor — and a regular member of the acclaimed traveling comedy troupe “The Reduced Shakespeare Company” — which he blends with his day job as a graphic designer for Fast Signs in Marin County. Yarish has found that with theaters closed, he’s suddenly been able to slow down for the first time in a very long time.

“For one thing, I’ve caught up on about a year-and-a-half of sleep,” he says. “I’ve finished a marketing course on running a voiceover business, worked on seasoning a cast iron skillet and how to properly cook with it, and had a social distance game of one kind or another almost every night.”

Yarish also gotten back into “GMing” (game mastering for role playing games like Dungeons & Dragons), a pastime he’s largely had to abandon over the last several years, and has acquired sever new tools for playing such games.

The list goes on.

“I started teaching my 6-year-old niece what little I know of playing the ukulele,” he says. “I’ve listened to a good deal of Terry Pratchett’s “Discworld” audiobook catalog, participated in a videoconference reunion of Reduced Shakespeare Company alumni, finally finished a few binge-watch shows that I’ve had to put off for the last year and a half because of my work and theater schedules, and have eaten a lot of homemade tacos.”

Best of all, Yarish says, he’s had the chance to talk with more with friends than he’s had the opportunity for a very long time.

“And,” he adds, “I’ve supported local breweries in a profound and consistent manner.”

Ross Lockhart, a Petaluma writer, book publisher and bookseller at Copperfield’s, is also a fan of role-playing games. He’s now back to work as the bookstore focuses on pre-orders and curbside pickup, but he admits that his time off felt a bit like, as he puts it, “That weekend where you’re planning to get caught up on everything, but never quite seem to manage it.”

It’s been an “emotional roller coaster” throughout the shutdown, Lockhart allows, as his father passed away in April, shortly after the restrictions on travel were put in place.

“The situation has made it impossible to travel and visit my mom,” he explains, “though constant phone contact has helped.”

Continuing, Lockhart points out, “I have managed to develop a better exercise habit,” describing his 30 minute-a-day regimen on the stationary bike, which he’s stuck to even now that he’s back at work. Lockhart goes on to list a few other major Quarantine accomplishments so far.

“I evicted a rat from our garage,” he says. “I found a great coping mechanism in watching my brother-in-law Farb’s YouTube channel. And I’ve built and painted lots of terrain and miniatures for D&D and Warhammer, and have been experimenting with object-source lighting.”

To see illustrate what he means, Lockhart sent over a photo.

Of his lifelong fondness for role-playing games, he says, “It would be nice to actually be able to play with people face-to-face again.”

Speaking of playing, for Eddy Hansen, who returned to his job as technical director at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park after a brief hiatus, his work there conducting maintenance and remodeling during the theater’s closure has kept him reasonably busy.

“But, one thing that my family and I have taken up is geocaching,” he says of the sport-like recreational game in which participants use a GPS system to track down hidden items in a particular area. “It’s a very fun and creative activity,” he says. “It’s a fun treasure hunt that gets us outside and keeping active while social distancing at the same time.”

