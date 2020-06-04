Petalumans learn ‘how not to kill plants,’ and other useful quarantine skills

Have you acquired some cool new skill, taken on a nifty new pastime or completed some long-dreamed-of goal while spending so much extra time at home? Let us know. Send a short explanation, and a photo or video, to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

Back in March, in the earliest days of the mutual, ongoing, local and nationwide experience some politely call “sheltering-at-home,” some call “quarantining” and some call “The Great Lockdown of 2020,” there were many initial text and Facebook communications indicating that some Petalumans were actually looking forward to a few weeks off.

Maybe they’d finally read “War and Peace.”

Perhaps they’d start practicing their sourdough baking skills.

Or, who knows, some might even do a little cleaning around the house.

Within a week or two, many admitted to never having had such well-organized closets.

Actually, that latter proclamation — borrowed from an interview published in this paper in April — was by Petaluma’s Leslie Sbrocco, host of the KQED dining show “Check, Please!”

“My closets and cabinets are cleaner than they’ve ever been!” she said.

Sbrocco is certainly not alone in putting this extra time to good use.

In addition to learning to tie balloon animals and setting out to memorize every word of “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn,” from Kenneth Graham’s “The Wind in the Willows,” this writer has set out to organize his own storage spaces, shelves and select closets. If called upon to do so, he could probably produce my CD of the Beatles’ “White Album” in less than 45 seconds.

That would not have been the case six months ago.

As these weeks of homebound time-spending have stretched into months, we at the Argus-Courier and Petaluma360 have become curious what other activities local folks have been spending their days and nights on. Recognizing that many of you have continued to work, either from home or in essential businesses, it is nevertheless still true that with so much closed, and so many public gatherings and events canceled, even those working a 9-to-5 job have found themselves with time on their hands.

So we asked, “What have you been up to? What have you decided to do, or learn, or accomplish, that you hadn’t previously found the time to tackle.”

And you answered.

Some of you even sent photographic evidence.

Teri Drobnick, a local author and fabric artist who for years has been making what she calls “TEEsox rag dolls,” has learned new ways to create the adorably off-the-wall creatures.

“During this Shelter in Place, I have changed the focus of my TEEsox rag dolls to reflect the current times,” she says, sending a long a picture of one the healthcare worker dolls she’s created, complete with masks and scrubs designed, she says, “To honor our heroes. These crazy critters are all made from reclaimed socks and clothing, so I don’t have an issue with sourcing my materials during the shutdown of shops. The clothing is in constant supply from my generous friends.” She’s even been making teddy bear version of the dolls, for those looking to add to their collection of window bears for local bear hunt activities. Adds Drobnick, “I am so grateful that I have my creative outlet during this difficult time and that I am able to bring joy to others with my dolls.”

The Argus-Courier’s own Alexa Chipman (our regular theater reviewer and one of our “Millennials Talk Cinema” film critics) — also a professed cosplay devotee — tells us that, while prevented from going out to the theater and to the movies, she’s devoted many her home shelter-hours to creating an authentic set of “Mando battle armor.” That’s from the Disney+ television series “The Mandalorian,” the show that made Baby Yoda a cultural phenomenon, and apparently a main character who rocks some A-class armor.