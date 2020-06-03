Millennials Talk Cinema: Crazy high marks for Netflix ‘Lovebirds,’ Amazon’s ‘Vast of Space’

What do a new Netflix comedy film about a modern couple becoming involved in a crime caper while attempting to break up, and a 1950s science-fiction thriller (that might be about aliens) have in common with each other? In the case of “The Lovebirds” and “The Vast of Night,” two of our local movie reviewers each came away feeling grateful for such well-crafted movies to offer a needed mental break from the distresses and concerns of the day. Here’s what they have to say about this pair of new films.

‘THE LOVEBIRDS’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

I think “The Lovebirds” was the best part of my week.

It was exactly what I needed – to sit down, laugh super hard, and just enjoy something fun.

Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani) and Leilani (Issa Rae) fall into the plot of a mustached villain when their spontaneous, in-unison break-up causes Jibran to do something kind of terrible. That should tell you everything you need to know going in.

The mystery plot is zany, the protagonsts are in over their heads, while the story is, at its core, about two people who love each other and don’t know how to be together anymore.

A huge part of the appeal of “The Lovebirds” is the chemistry between Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. They had be in stitches, and sometimes made my heart ache for them a little. Both of them give excellent performances, from the loud, over-the-top comedy set-pieces (including a threatened bacon-grease toritue in a barn) to the quieter moments of an imploding relationship. Both Rae and Nanjiani are so expressive that these quiet moments shine and keep the murder mystery shenanigans emotionally grounded.

I wish “The Lovebirds” were a TV series. Not because it isn’t well paced and well executed as a film. It totally is. But after I finished the movie, once I’d finished laughing, I actually felt sad that I wouldn’t be spending any more time with Jibran and Leilani.

I guess I’ll just have to watch it again.

‘THE VAST OF NIGHT’

Amazon Prime

Katie Wigglesworth

“The Vast of Night” is how I kicked off the summer movie season early, and it was the perfect choice. Set in a small town during the 1950s, “The Vast of Night” is a grounded, inventive, throwback Golden Age sci-fi style story in the vein of “The Twilight Zone: or the radio show “War of the Worlds.” Unfolding almost completely in real-time – roughly the span of a basketball game – the story follows Fey (Sierra Mccormick), a teen switchboard operator, and Everett (Jake Horowitz), the DJ of a local radio show, as they investigate a mysterious sound interfering with broadcasts and phone calls.

Often a certain question, “Where is this going?” would beam through my brain, but always in utter fascination and a sense of thrilled intrigue. The film displays a brilliant combination of style, great acting, character driven writing, nuance, and jaw-dropping long shots that weave this genuinely enthralling caper.

And when I say long shots, I mean marathon-status long shots.

There is one sequence that holds on Fey for at least fifteen minutes with no cutaways – as she switches between calls following the first tones of “the sound” – that is truly riveting. And there are many more sequences like it. It’s a fascinating visual and structural choice from director Andrew Patterson (this is his directorial debut), and it works beautifully.

I loved it.

So much so that I already have plans to re-watch it today, because there is so much going on in this 89-minute pulp piece that I can already tell I’ll be riveted during a second watch and will catch even more favorite details. I have a feeling it may have leap-frogged its way onto my list of “can’t miss movies of the decade,” though, granted, the decade has barely begun.

“The Vast of Night” is engaging, tight, intricately shot, and is the kind of story I can’t go into depth on or else I’ll spoil things too much. It takes you on a night-time drive though the unknown, letting your mind illustrate all the strange, dark places of this small town.

You can stream it now on Amazon Prime, and I can’t recommend enough that you do.

