Celebrating the life and art of Petaluma’s Bryan Cacy

Information: Additional information about how to send cards or good wishes to the family can also me found at the above GoFundMe location.

Donations: Go to gofundme.com/f/20puvnq0s0 or log onto GoFundMe.com and search “Bryan Cacy.” Donations in any ammount are greatly appreciated.

What: For those wishing to make a donation in Brayn’s memory, to assist his family with immediate needs, and funeral costs, a GoFundMe account has been established.

Bryan Cacy, the Petaluma artist and construction worker who was killed on May 26 while bicycling to work, leaves behind his longtime partner, Sarah Paine, their five children (Soraya and Nikko, 7 and 12, and three adults from Paine’s previous marriage), along with Cacy’s mother, Lynn Cacy Surick, and other family members — and numerous pieces of original graffiti-style artwork. These include a striking mural at the Phoenix Theater and another at a skate park in Sebastopol.

Cacy’s passion for enormous graffiti artworks was clear to all who knew him.

His death on the Corona Road overcrossing, reportedly the result of a collision with an impaired driver, has been memorialized by a display there on the bridge: a bicycle, flowers, notes of love, and small pieces of art.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help his family with funeral costs, and for the immediate needs of Sarah, Soraya and Nikko. A celebration of life is planned for the near future, when public gatherings are possible again.

Untill then, in honor of Cacy’s passion for artistic energy, vibrant colors and large-scale expressions of his own unique vision, we are presenting these examples of his work, in honor of his life and love of art, printed here with permission of his family.