The Buzz: Petaluma ‘Hedge People’ practice good social distancing

Keokuk ‘hedge people’ practice proper hygiene: Over the years, many proud Petalumans and charmed visitors have been surprised and delighted to discover the clever topiary people who populate the front yard of a certain house on Keokuk Street, on the west side of town. One stands by the front picket fence waving to passersby. Another, further inside the yard, stands with her leafy hands on her leafy hips, watching over the property, while a smaller figure is perched at the window, his topiary back to the street, appearing to spy on activities inside the house. Or maybe the little green person is counting to 10 at the beginning of a game of hide-and-seek. Recent folks walking or driving by will have noticed that, in keeping with coronavirus protocols, the bushy “hedge people” are now wearing masks. Even the tree near the fence is wearing a mask. As for the fellow at the window … his back is to us all, so it’s hard to tell, but let’s assume he is.

Sheltering Petaluma Pete still has the tip jar out: One of the many drawbacks to staying at home is that for months now, none of us have had the rare Petaluma experience of passing pianist John Maher (otherwise known as Petaluma Pete) tickling the ivories somewhere in the downtown area. He’s become as much a part of downtown Petaluma as the brick-front buildings and endless representations of chickens. What many don’t know is that Pete’s ever present tip jar is, to a large degree, the local icon’s primary income these days, so with no open sidewalks on which to entertain, he’s gone virtual. Visitors to the John Maher Facebook page can scroll down to a video of Pete playing a Beatles tune, with information below on how to make a little monetary thank you to the guy who’s not only performed in all kinds of weather for so many of us, he’s also become a tireless advocate for downtown Petaluma’s history and charm. On the Facebook item, he says, “Funny story about this video from about an hour ago. A young couple walked by and stuck a $5 dollar bill in that brass tip jar. I wanted to brag to my family members in the house, so decided to take a picture of it. While I struggled with the phone for about 10 seconds to make that happen, I turned to take the picture and discovered the wind had already made the $5 dollar bill disappear … and it is probably somewhere between the Mail Depot and the river by now.” Replacements are now being accepted on Facebook, on that aforementioned John Maher page, where you’ll find other videos of a humorous and musically appealing nature.

Petaluma’s Katie Kelley goes silent “virtually” in this weekend’s Zoom play “Small Mouth Sounds”: The thing about theater people is, sometimes it’s hard to get them to just stop making theater. Maybe it’s a “show must go on” thing, but it seems that even a pandemic and the closure of dozens of Sonoma County theaters can’t make some performers quit, as is evident from this weekend’s live Zoom production of the comedy “Small Mouth Sounds,” by Bess Wohl. Featuring several actors from around the county, each zooming in their performance simultaneously, “Small Mouth Sounds” is about what happens when a silent meditation retreat hits some unexpected snags over one unpredictable weekend. Among the players is Petaluma’s Katie Kelley. Sounds like an entertaining way to spend an evening in front of a screen. Every performance of the show’s initial two weekends will be performed live, with a taping them streaming for the following two weekends. For information or to grab your Zoom tickets, go to LeftEdgeTheatre.com.

(Got an idea of a good BUZZ item? Maybe even a picture to go with it? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)