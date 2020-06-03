New virtual events in Petaluma include Zoom writing workshops

ZOOM WRITING WITH

MARLENE CULLEN

Grab your notebook and pen, and prepare to practice the art of creative writing, at any level from beginning to experienced, as Aqus Community Foundation presents a new series of regular writing workshops with Marlene Cullen. On Wednesday, June 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Cullen will go over the guideline for all Zoom participants, then present a series of prompts that “attendees” will use to create a story, poem or other piece of writing. For detailed information, check the online calendar at Aqus.com. The link to the zoom meeting is us02web.zoom.us/j/82826030983. No new participants will be admitted after 6:45. The next workshop will be Wednesday, July 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL’S

‘LIVINGROOM LIVE’ SERIES

The “greatest slough on Earth” continues this weekend, on Saturday, June 6, the third of four live concerts will be broadcast on the Rivertown Revival Facebook page as well as its YouTube channel. Running under the title “Living Room Live,” the series includes specially designed art-and-theater pieces for children and families, with musical performances introduced by the musicians, all hosted by the Revival’s own modern day P.T. Barnum Josh Windmiller. For a link to the live show, visit RiverTownRevival.com.

‘STORYTIME AT HOME’

LIBRARY PROGRAM

With many local children missing their weekly storytime sessions at the library, the Sonoma County Library system has begun offering a weekly schedule of story times, draft activities and science projects, streamed to phones and screens from the home of librarian Kim Dargeou. Best known as “Miss Kim,’ the beloved Sonoma County reading advocate teams up regularly with her big stuffed bear Max LiBeary to read books out loud, sing songs in various languages, and keep kids connected to learning, reading and the library. The program is hosted on the YouTube platform (search Sonoma County Library) or find contact information via the Sonoma County Library Facebook page or visit SonomaLibrary.org/storytime-at-home.

‘ART APART’

The Petaluma Arts Center might be closed to visitors, but that hasn’t stopped the nonprofit from continuing in its mission to present innovative contemporary art for the benefit of the entire Petaluma community, both artists (student and professional) and art lovers. The “Art Apart” program encourages locals to create their own pieces of public art for a kind of citywide “drive by art show.” The PAC has established an interactive map showing the various fences, yards and garage doors in town where participating artists have placed some kind of art piece. Find the map at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

‘SHELTERING IN PETALUMA’

PODCAST CONTINUES

In collaboration with Audio Ephemera and the Petaluma Arts Center, local Autodesk paralegal Andy Sewell has launched a fascinating new podcast series called “Sheltering in Petaluma. With just a few episodes completed so far, the series is already shaping up to be a fascinating document of this historic shared moment, and told through the lives of everyday Petalumans, describing in their own voices what sheltering at home has been like. Each episode features several short stories, describing the details and play-by-play activities of their own shelter-in-place experiences. Conceived of as a kind of “audio exhibition,” the podcast works through a website (shelteringinpetaluma.org) where visitors can hear existing episodes, and find instructions on how to submit their own thoughts and “Sheltering Stories.”