The Salvation Army, ‘Doughnut Lassies,” and the surprising origins of National Donut Day

This Friday, June 5, is National Donut Day.

Yes. Donut day.

It’s a thing.

And believe it or not, National Donut Day is not just some callous conspiracy to artificially bump up sales of deep-fried pastries. The truth is, it started as a way to honor volunteers who’d offered solace, and donuts, to American veterans during WWI.

The first National Donut Day took place in 1938, launched by none other than the Salvation Army. The Chicago branch, to be precise. It seems that the organization wanted a way to thank about 250 fearless “doughnut lassies” or “doughnut girls” (sorry, that’s really what they were called), who had volunteered with the organization years before, during WWI, to make baked goods for soldiers in France.

The bold bakers actually journeyed to the front lines to make said donuts (and, it being the Salvation Army, to provide spiritual comfort) for enlisted men at small social centers where other services (mending of clothing, help with mailing letters home) were also offered. The social centers were called “huts,” and were mainly established in abandoned buildings near the action or ports of entry.

Donuts, it was decided, would be the easiest pastry to produce under those circumstances.

According to some estimates, the doughnut lassies cooked and distributed more than 9,000 donuts in France during their time there. It was to honor those women that the first National Donut Day was declared roughly 20 years later. Today, the event is marked on the first Friday of June, and yes, the original Donut Day was a fundraiser for the Salvation Army’s Chicago-based branch, encouraging the purchase of donuts citywide, with proceeds going to feed hungry people, it being the midst of the Great Depression, of course.

Though much of the holiday’s history has been forgotten, Donut Day continues, though no longer associated quite so tightly with the Salvation Army. That said, down in Marin County, the Salvation Army branch there will be delivering donuts to first responders throughout the county. It does not appear that such an activity will be taking place in Sonoma County, but we feel confident that those on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus will be delighted should any donut-delivering citizens feel like carrying on the tradition.

To that end, in Petaluma, as its own way of celebrating National Donut Day, Dunkin’ Donuts will be offering free “classic donuts” all day, with the purchase of a cup of coffee. There is even some sort of contest where participants can choose their favorite sprinkles.

Or something.

We’re not sure if or how Petaluma’s many other iconic “donuteries” (Keny’s donuts, Sunrise Donuts, the Donut Den, and others) will be celebrating Donut Day. But whether you decided to simply support your local donut makers by buying e delectable snack, or maybe forgo the actual pastry and just make a donation to a good cause – Redwood Food Bank, for example, or even the Salvation Army, which started it all – we wish you a very happy Donut Day.

Don’t forget the coffee.

