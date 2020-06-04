The tip jar is still out for sheltering Petaluma Pete

One of the many drawbacks to staying at home is that for months now, none of us have had the rare Petaluma experience of passing pianist John Maher (otherwise known as Petaluma Pete) tickling the ivories somewhere in the downtown area.

He’s become as much a part of downtown Petaluma as the brick-front buildings and various representations of chickens.

What many don’t know is that Pete’s ever present tip jar is, to a large degree, the local icon’s primary income these days, so with no open sidewalks on which to entertain people, he’s gone virtual. Visitors to the John Maher Facebook page can scroll down to a video of Pete playing a Beatles tune, with information below on how to send a little monetary “thank you” to the guy who’s not only performed in all kinds of weather for so many of us, he’s also become a tireless advocate for downtown Petaluma’s colorful history and endless charm.

On the Facebook post, he writes, "Funny story about this video from about an hour ago. A young couple walked by and stuck a $5 dollar bill in that brass tip jar. I wanted to brag to my family members in the house, so decided to take a picture of it. While I struggled with the phone for about 10 seconds to make that happen, I turned to take the picture and discovered the wind had already made the $5 dollar bill disappear … and it is probably somewhere between the Mail Depot and the river by now." Replacements are now being accepted on Facebook, on that aforementioned John Maher page, where you'll find other videos of a humorous and musically appealing nature.