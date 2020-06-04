Subscribe

Petaluma actor joins online cast of “Small Mouth Sounds”

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 4, 2020, 4:01PM

The thing about theater people is, sometimes it’s hard to get them to just stop making theater. Maybe it’s a “show must go on” thing, but it seems that even a pandemic and the closure of dozens of Sonoma County theaters can’t make some performers quit, as is evident from this weekend’s live Zoom production of the comedy “Small Mouth Sounds,” by Bess Wohl.

Featuring several leading actors from around the county, each zooming in their performance simultaneously, “Small Mouth Sounds” is about what happens when a silent meditation retreat hits some unexpected snags over one unpredictable weekend. Among the players is Petaluma’s Katie Kelley, recently featured in a story about her company “Love, Hope and Magic.”

Even if watching this in an actual theater would be more fun, this live online event sounds like an entertaining way to spend an evening in front of a screen. Every performance of the show’s initial two weekends will be performed live, with a taping them streaming for the following two weekends. For information or to grab your Zoom tickets, go to LeftEdgeTheatre.com. And break a leg, Katie. Or should that be, break a keyboard. Somebody needs to think up a new phrase for the Zoom/Corona Era.

(This is an excerpt from this week’s THE BUZZ, the Argus-Courier’s weekly roundup of news, notes and tidbits taking place in and around Petaluma. Do you have a good idea for a BUZZ items? If so, please drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@argus-courier.com)

