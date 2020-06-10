Isolated at home, Petalumans connect via podcast project

Adding your voice: Using the audio app on you phone, record your thoughts, then upload them through ShelteringInPetaluma.org/participate.

“We are the zombies,” a voice wryly observes. “And we walk around downtown with our masks on.”

It is one of many Petaluma voices heard on “Sheltering in Petaluma,” an online voice-memo project that captures and shares testimonials on how locals are coping with Covid. “We feel like there is something inappropriate in our behavior,” the man continues, “as if we were infected even though we’re not. But then we see the smiling eyes of people like us …”

“Sheltering in Petaluma” captures and celebrates such moments, providing a platform for hope, humor and even gratitude in the midst of a dire and widespread crisis. The brainchild of Andy Sewell, with sponsoring by the Petaluma Arts Center, the podcast provides yet another way for Petalumans to come together, be creative in isolation, and support each other throughout the community.

A veteran sound professional, Sewell is nearing the end of a two-month production period in which he has completed six of a planned eight episodes and posted them at shelteringinpetaluma.org. Each 7 to 10-minute episode gathers submitted voice memos under a different theme. Episode Two, for example, is called “Outside.” In addition to the “zombies,” we hear from two boys, ardent skateboarders.

“We’re not as worried about getting it as about sharing it,” one boy says.

In Episode Three, “Alone,” a woman declares, “I would rather isolate in Petaluma than roam about anywhere else.” She values how much time she and her dog now have for writing.

“Although the dog is having writer’s block,” she adds.

Sewell created the project to amplify the experiences of Petalumans during the pandemic, both to allow members of the community to share their thoughts and feelings, and to archive for posterity what it was like to live through these times.

Born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, Sewell studied philosophy, religion and German at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska. After graduation, he worked in the radio industry, eventually settling in Chicago. There, he began doing audio design for the city’s large network of theater companies.

He worked in Chicago’s theater scene for about five years. He also found time to get a master’s degree in library science, specializing in the digitization of cultural objects.

“I wanted to learn how to capture the events of our times,” Sewell says.

Radio has fascinated Sewell since early childhood.

“My older sister was in radio, and I got to hang out with her,” he points out.

In fact, he had his first experience reading the news on the radio at age 4.

Eventually, Sewell and a friend moved to San Francisco, where he worked as a paralegal.

“It was boring, but I was good at it,” he recalled. Until last year, Sewell continued to supplement his income with work in legal services. After three years in San Francisco, he moved to Petaluma. He launched his own business, audio ephemera, which produces audio content such as podcasts, commercials and voice-overs.

Sewell produces a weekly show for KPCA, “The Petalumans,” broadcast on Mondays, noon to 1 p.m. The show features conversations with local people who enrich the community in some way. He will soon move into his own studio on Second Street, where he is building a small recording studio.