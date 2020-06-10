Out and About: ‘Bojack Horseman’ author to make virtual appearance

COPPERFIELD’S BOOKS HOSTS LIVE AUTHOR CONVERSATIONS ONLINE

With the interior of Copperfield’s closed to customers, the local bookstore has not discontinued its regular author appearances – merely taking them online. On Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m., author Lindsay Powers will be discussing her provocatively titled book “You Can’t F—k Up Your Kids: A Judgment Free Guide to Stress-Free Parenting.” On Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m., educator Abbey Raphel will interview author Carey Davidson, founder of Tournesol Wellness, discussing her book “The Five Archetypes.” And on Saturday, June 20, 7 p.m., Kevin Hunsanger will interview Raphael Bob Waksberg, the creator of the TV series “Bojack Horseman,” whose new book, Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory,” is a collection of typically outrageous and entertaining short stories. Register for any of these events at CopperfieldsBooks.com to receive the online viewing information.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE ONLINE EVENT

The Village Network of Petaluma is hosting a virtual meeting to inform interested and curious individuals about how adults 50 and over can enjoy valuable connections and conversations with their community. “We believe a better experience of aging is possible when we can grow with, laugh with and rely on each other as we navigate the opportunities and realities of aging,” states an announcement from the Village Network, which offers a number of programs and volunteer services. RSVP to the Village office to receive a Zoom link to the next meeting on Thursday, June 11 at 11 a.m. The next meeting after that will be Thursday, July 9, 11 a.m. RSVP are 776-6055 or info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL’S ‘LIVINGROOM LIVE’

The “greatest slough on Earth” resumes this weekend, on Saturday, June 13, the third of four live concerts will be broadcast on the Rivertown Revival Facebook page as well as its YouTube channel. Running under the title “Living Room Live,” the series includes specially designed art-and-theater pieces for children and families, with musical performances introduced by the musicians, all hosted by the Revival’s own modern day P.T. Barnum Josh Windmiller. For a link to the live show, visit RiverTownRevival.com.

‘STORYTIME AT HOME’

LIBRARY PROGRAM

With many local children missing their weekly storytime sessions at the library, the Sonoma County Library system has begun offering a weekly schedule of story times, draft activities and science projects, streamed to phones and screens from the home of librarian Kim Dargeou. Best known as “Miss Kim,’ the beloved Sonoma County reading advocate teams up regularly with her big stuffed bear Max LiBeary to read books out loud, sing songs in various languages, and keep kids connected to learning, reading and the library. The program is hosted on the YouTube platform (search Sonoma County Library) or find contact information via the Sonoma County Library Facebook page or visit SonomaLibrary.org/storytime-at-home.

‘ART APART’

The Petaluma Arts Center might be closed to visitors, but that hasn’t stopped the nonprofit from continuing in its mission to present innovative contemporary art for the benefit of the entire Petaluma community, both artists (student and professional) and art lovers. The “Art Apart” program encourages locals to create their own pieces of public art for a kind of citywide “drive by art show.” The PAC has established an interactive map showing the various fences, yards and garage doors in town where participating artists have placed some kind of art piece. Find the map at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.