Out and About: ‘Bojack Horseman’ author to make virtual appearance

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 10, 2020, 12:01AM
VIRTUAL EVENTS?

Please submit information about online activities, meetings and events to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

COPPERFIELD’S BOOKS HOSTS LIVE AUTHOR CONVERSATIONS ONLINE

With the interior of Copperfield’s closed to customers, the local bookstore has not discontinued its regular author appearances – merely taking them online. On Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m., author Lindsay Powers will be discussing her provocatively titled book “You Can’t F—k Up Your Kids: A Judgment Free Guide to Stress-Free Parenting.” On Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m., educator Abbey Raphel will interview author Carey Davidson, founder of Tournesol Wellness, discussing her book “The Five Archetypes.” And on Saturday, June 20, 7 p.m., Kevin Hunsanger will interview Raphael Bob Waksberg, the creator of the TV series “Bojack Horseman,” whose new book, Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory,” is a collection of typically outrageous and entertaining short stories. Register for any of these events at CopperfieldsBooks.com to receive the online viewing information.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE ONLINE EVENT

The Village Network of Petaluma is hosting a virtual meeting to inform interested and curious individuals about how adults 50 and over can enjoy valuable connections and conversations with their community. “We believe a better experience of aging is possible when we can grow with, laugh with and rely on each other as we navigate the opportunities and realities of aging,” states an announcement from the Village Network, which offers a number of programs and volunteer services. RSVP to the Village office to receive a Zoom link to the next meeting on Thursday, June 11 at 11 a.m. The next meeting after that will be Thursday, July 9, 11 a.m. RSVP are 776-6055 or info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL’S ‘LIVINGROOM LIVE’

The “greatest slough on Earth” resumes this weekend, on Saturday, June 13, the third of four live concerts will be broadcast on the Rivertown Revival Facebook page as well as its YouTube channel. Running under the title “Living Room Live,” the series includes specially designed art-and-theater pieces for children and families, with musical performances introduced by the musicians, all hosted by the Revival’s own modern day P.T. Barnum Josh Windmiller. For a link to the live show, visit RiverTownRevival.com.

‘STORYTIME AT HOME’

LIBRARY PROGRAM

With many local children missing their weekly storytime sessions at the library, the Sonoma County Library system has begun offering a weekly schedule of story times, draft activities and science projects, streamed to phones and screens from the home of librarian Kim Dargeou. Best known as “Miss Kim,’ the beloved Sonoma County reading advocate teams up regularly with her big stuffed bear Max LiBeary to read books out loud, sing songs in various languages, and keep kids connected to learning, reading and the library. The program is hosted on the YouTube platform (search Sonoma County Library) or find contact information via the Sonoma County Library Facebook page or visit SonomaLibrary.org/storytime-at-home.

‘ART APART’

The Petaluma Arts Center might be closed to visitors, but that hasn’t stopped the nonprofit from continuing in its mission to present innovative contemporary art for the benefit of the entire Petaluma community, both artists (student and professional) and art lovers. The “Art Apart” program encourages locals to create their own pieces of public art for a kind of citywide “drive by art show.” The PAC has established an interactive map showing the various fences, yards and garage doors in town where participating artists have placed some kind of art piece. Find the map at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

VIRTUAL BINGO AND TRIVIA NIGHTS

Mark the Bingo Master, a Wednesday night regular at The Block — Petaluma’s Food Truck and Beer emporium — has found a way to keep the game alive even with the popular spot currently not open for such weekly entertainments (or food trucks). The games are continuing via Facebook Live, every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Just visit “The Block Petaluma” on Facebook to play. The page has a tutorial on how to make your own Bingo cards with a piece of paper and a sharpie, so scroll down until you find that and be ready to play. Also on the Block Facebook page, on Thursday nights at 6:30, you can participate the Block’s weekly trivia game, now called Virtual Trivia and adapted for play online (HINT: it’s actually harder now, therefore more exciting for the winners, who do still get prizes!).

AQUS COFFEE CHAT

John Crowley, of Aqus Café, hosts a daily Zoom-supported “coffee chat,” with participants engaging is community check-ins and information sharing. 10 a.m. every day but Sunday. It’s fun, informal and a great way to find out what’s going in in Petaluma. Connect with neighbors through Aqus.com/online.

RIVERTOWN POETS

The monthly Rivertown Poets event held at Aqus Café has now become a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang will host. The first Monday of each month brings readings by acclaimed poets.

VIRTUAL STORYTELLING SALON ON FRIDAYS

On Friday night, Aqus Cafe presents a Virtual Storytelling Salon beginning at 7 p.m. Led by theater artist Jessica Litwak, the Zoom supported event will lead with a “prompt,” followed by a “kickoff” performance, then the virtual floor will be open to anyone wishing to deliver their own story in five minutes or less. Visit Aqus.com/online to log on, via Zoom.

ZOOM WRITING WITH MARLENE CULLEN

Grab your notebook and pen, and prepare to practice the art of creative writing, at any level from beginning to experienced, as Aqus Community Foundation presents a new series of regular writing workshops with Marlene Cullen. On Wednesday, July 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Cullen will go over the guideline for all Zoom participants, then present a series of prompts that “attendees” will use to create a story, poem or other piece of writing. For detailed information, check the online calendar at Aqus.com. The link to the zoom meeting is us02web.zoom.us/j/82826030983. No new participants will be admitted after 6:45.

