Stage Review: ‘Small Mouth Sounds’ brings live theater to your laptop

How Much? The live shows are $28 (includes a $2 processing fee), and the streaming shows are $15 (plus a $1.57 processing fee).

Where/How: The Zoom performances (June 11-14) will take place via Zoom, with advance ticket buyers receiving a Zoom link previous to the show. The taped streaming performances, June 18-28, will be via a Vimeo link.

When: Live performances via Zoom will continue Thursday, June 11-Saturday, June 13, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, June 14, 2 p.m. Then, from Thursday, June 18 – Sunday, June 28, Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

Left Edge Theatre, based in Santa Rosa, has brought “the show must go on” to a new level with their latest play now being presented on Zoom. While the platform features a few elements and limitations that are occasionally distracting, with actors flickering in and out of view, random names flashing across the screen, and sound issues, there is something endearing about watching a play on this format.

“Small Mouth Sounds,” by Bess Wohl, is set during a weeklong meditation retreat, with a motley assortment of characters, each surrounded by mystery. These secrets are what make the play so engaging. Even the enigmatic teacher (Lulu Thompson), narrating as a disembodied voice, is not all that they seem.

Staying entirely silent can be difficult.

This reviewer recalls spending 15 minutes pantomiming where to find lightbulbs, after one went out in the bathroom at a similar retreat. Playwright Bess Wohl captures these awkward interactions with a series of connected vignettes — some amusing, others heartbreaking.

Facial expressions, of course, are key in this style of storytelling.

Judy’s (Gina Alvarado) face when she hears “clothing is optional” could almost be a meme, and Alicia (Petaluma resident Katie Kelley) gives a moving performance as she struggles to leave a voicemail that will change her life.

It is easy to find yourself silently interacting with the cast, even though they cannot see you, because even on Zoom, this ensemble is brilliant.

The chemistry between archrivals Ned (Mark Bradbury) and Rodney (Ariel Zuckerman) is comedic gold, leading to hilarious moments such as Ned dunking Rodney’s pricy-but-forbidden incense in a water glass. Director Argo Thompson has astutely solved some of the issues presented by actors pretending to be in the same room while actually Zooming in their performances from all over the county, with one clever moment involving a tissue being passed from one character to another, travelling hilariously from screen to screen as it (supposedly) moves around the room.

Bradbury is marvelous throughout, particularly when waffling on instead of asking a succinct question, leaving other retreat attendees nodding off or searching for snacks.

Jan (David Yen) sparks curiosity as he quietly meanders through the background, clutching a framed portrait. Yen’s wide-eyed, empathetic portrayal comes into sharper focus as Jan’s background is gradually revealed.

While there are poignant moments, the relationship of Joan (Lydia Revelos) and Judy is a bit confusing. This was partially due to the fact that on the night I watched the live performance, they were looking in opposite directions, rather than at each other, so it is difficult to understand their connection.

Director Thompson is mostly successful with re-staging the play for Zoom, but at times it is painfully obvious that “Small Mouth Sounds” would be more effective on stage.

Still, in between chuckling over Ned and Rodney’s antics and technical hiccups, the message of this play is powerful. Life is a sinking ship, but we are not alone — we are never alone.

These messy, realistic characters may not be ready for profound change, but they have taken their first steps.