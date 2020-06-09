Petaluma Film Reviews: Obama’s hopeful ‘Becoming,’ Baldwin’s powerful ‘Not Your Negro’

‘BECOMING’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

Who are we as a nation?

Following Michelle Obama on her book tour of “Becoming,” this documentary from Netflix emphasizes the power of gathering and asking that question. She challenges us not to worry about dreaming too big.

In the film, now on Netflix, Obama reminds us that we don’t have to be perfect, that it is okay to break down and cry when we need to.

With warm, loving vulnerability, the former First Lady talks about the media attacking her for being genuine, for judging her purely on what type of heels she was wearing, rather than her words and actions.

“We can’t afford to wait for the world to be equal to start feeling seen,” she tells a group of high school students struggling with prejudice as African American women in this country.

In spite of the subject matter, watching “Becoming” is not a heavy experience. Obama shares fun recollections, like the chaotic sleepover at the White House as they were trying to move out, and her first reaction to butlers in tuxedos lining the hallways.

Throughout, Michelle Obama’s beautiful, inspirational energy is catching.

Despite death threats and racism, she looks at America and still sees hope. She is convinced that through listening, we can find ways to bridge the divide of fear and make real, lasting changes for the better.

I want to live in Michelle Obama’s America.

Let’s make it happen.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Heart]

‘I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO’

Reading Cinemas and various streaming platforms

Anderson Templeton

“I Am Not Your Negro” is a deeply personal exploration of racial inequality in America, through the eyes of acclaimed writer/activist James Baldwin (“Go Tell It On The Mountain,” “Blues for Mister Charlie,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”), whose powerful insights connect the actions of the past to the present. For words that were written over 40 years ago, “I Am Not Your Negro” feels like it was made for today.

This captivating documentary, envisioned by Raoul Peck, was initially released in 2016, but is currently available to rent on Rohnert Park’s Reading Cinema’s website (as well as on Amazon Prime Video, and a plethora of other online venues listed on www.iamnotyournegro.com.)

James Baldwin’s words, performed by Samuel L. Jackson, take us on a journey through Baldwin’s experiences of the deep south during the 1950s and ’60s, particularly focusing on his personal friends and pillars of the civil rights movement, Malcom X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Medgar Evers.

The words spoken in this film are directly taken from Baldwin’s unfinished book, “Remember This House,” as well as from letters to his agent, with additional footage from interviews.

While I am totally aware that description sounds like a typical (slow) documentary, I assure you, the way this film has been designed feels more like James Baldwin/Samuel L Jackson is telling you a story using modern images and videos from today, making it effortless to process.

As a millennial who thrives on fast-paced multimedia, I was very engaged and genuinely moved.

Please do not let the fact that this film is a documentary deter you from seeing it. “I Am Not Your Negro” is eye-opening, powerful, and has transformational the capacity to leave you a different person, if you take the leap.

As Baldwin himself once said, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

[Suggested Emojis: Two Thumbs Up]