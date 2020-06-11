I was 15-years-old when Mrs. Ludwig, my 10th Grade art teacher at Downey High School, in Southern California, excitedly showed our class some photos of The Running Fence, and told us, with breathless glee, about the extraordinary artistic vision of Christo and Jean Claude. Later that day, another art teacher, Charlotte Von Trosche – a renowned sculptor and eccentric icon in Downey and beyond – called me into her room as I passed by, to show me her own set of pictures of The Running Fence. She had been my instructor on a vast Downey High art installation called the Bicentennial project, official unveiled the previous June, with massive fanfare. It was a huge assemblage of iron sculpture, mosaic and bas-relief ceramic, marking 200 years of American history (the good parts, anyway). My contribution was to assist another student, Laura Altman, in building the six-foot tall mosaic representing the 1960s. The major image on it was an astronaut on the moon. It was a huge effort, taking nearly 100 students over a year to complete, and we’d all been very full of ourselves when it was completed and presented to the public. That day in September, however, as they showed me those photos of the Running Fence, both of my art teachers made it clear that what we’d accomplished was only a fraction of what a truly inspired artist can bring to pass under the right circumstances. The fact that Christo and Jean Claude’s vision would only be up-and-running for two weeks was astonishing to me. The Bicentennial Project, after all, was designed to last “forever.” Well, after existing for another 15 years in front of Downey High School, that massive conglomeration of clashing artistic objects was removed, and when attending my 40th high school reunion in 2018, only myself and Laura – with whom I’ve remained friends – even remembered it. But no one has forgotten The Running Fence. As it so happens, when the Argus-Courier moved into its current offices, and it was decided to decorate the walls with large mounted photographs from the Argus-Courier photo archives, the image that was randomly chosen to adorn my cubicle is of the Running Fence, snaking like a fluttering kite’s tail past a field of oblivious cows. Mrs. Ludwig and Ms. Troesch have passed away, but I wish I could have known, back then, to tell them that – though I would NOT become the artist they all assumed I would become - I would someday go to work under a picture of that wonderfully permanent-but-impermanent symbol of artistic ambition. All these years later, as we marked the death of Christo himself, it’s clear that in my mind, those two influential teachers of mine will always be connected with Christo and Jena Claude and their crazy fence parading through the hills on Northern California. --By DAVID TEMPLETON