Petaluma’s Past: The dwindling-down of the ‘Roaring Twenties’

SKIP SOMMER
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
June 11, 2020, 2:01AM

Petaluma’s Past

Petaluma’s Past, running every other week, takes a colorful look back at formative moments in Petaluma, Sonoma County and US history. Skip Sommer is a lifetime honorary member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@hotmail.com.

It was late summer of 1927.

Prohibition was still definitely “on” in Petaluma and the Sonoma County Sheriff had instituted a $1,000 fine for anyone caught illicitly making or selling booze. That was a lot of money then — about $14,000 in today‘s dollars — and over 200 Sonoma County residents had been arrested for such crimes in 1927 alone.

Even so, the Roaring Twenties were still, well, kind of roaring in Petaluma.

California had just passed laws that stipulated, “boys and girls under the age of 14 cannot drive a motor vehicle.” But, considering how many “motor vehicles” there were in Petaluma then, that wasn’t much of an impact, even though the big mills were shifting over to motor driven trucks, and some ranchers were even buying tractors.

The overall comment here to that new age restriction was, “So what?”

The annual Petaluma Egg Day had been big news here that August. There had been the following: “Stunt Aeroplane flying,” a “greased pig release,” plus an “egg shooting contest” (boiled? Un-boiled?) and a “Sensational Equilibristic Act,” which was labeled as “the best act of its kind!”

(Equilibristic?).

But the” act” that really got my attention was a Chevrolet containing 15 people running over the body of a dude named “Young Sandor.”

Let’s see. That’s 15 times an average of 150 pounds per person, which equals 2,250 pounds.

Plus an 1,800-plus pound car, it equals about 4,000 pounds.

Yikes!

But oh well. I guess it was just one wheel at a time, right?

Petaluma girl Emma Christie was elected Egg Day Queen on August 12 and she was described as a “charming brunette, firm of figure.”

She was given a ride in a new Model T Ford, courtesy of Aubrey Sanderson, our local Ford dealer on Main and B (Now Pete’s Coffee). Aubrey used the occasion to announce that the following month, Ford Motor Company would be introducing the Model A, to replace the popular Model T. It would be 104 inches longer than the “T” and would make “25 miles to the gallon of gasoline.” Prices would start at $460!

Or, down the road at 424 Main St., Murphy Chevrolet would sell you a new Chevrolet Imperial Landau for $745.

Lest you think that Petaluma’s reputation as The Egg Capital of the entire planet was just local bragging, The San Francisco Chronicle on August 17, 1927, editorialized that “The whole world knows that Petaluma is the center of the world’s egg production.” Our Egg Day had been so very popular that year that our Petaluma Police Chief Flohr had to reassure families that, “Many children were reported lost, but were restored to parents in a short time.”

In wider news, Boxer Gene Tunney was heavyweight champion in August of ’27, but Jack Dempsey had challenged him to a match that September. Babe Ruth had just hit his 48th homer and Bobby Jones had won his first golf title. Republican President Calvin Coolidge – who had instituted the prohibition law – issued his famous statement that August that he would not choose to run for President again in 1928. There were rumors that the Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover would run on the ticket instead.

California deer hunting season had just begun that August, and at 142 Kentucky, Milner’s Sporting Goods was selling rifles and a lot of ammo. (Phone # 93-J).

Meanwhile, at 114 Main St., Petaluma’s Piggley Wiggley Store advertised Fluffo Shortening for 24 cents a pound.

And that was pretty much just lard.

Really?

“Lard’ at Piggley Wiggley?

At the time, by the way, one could rent, in our town, a three-room apartment, including heat, water and bath for $17 per month. Zowie! That, for the records, was at 888 Third St.

In 1927, Benito Mussolini was Italy’s Prime Minister and Joseph Stalin had just taken control of the Soviet Union. In China, a military officer named Mao Zedong was also gaining power and, to add to all that turmoil, China’s worst earthquake ever in its history struck that year. It hit 8.6 on the Richter scale (which only goes as high as 9), it killed over 200,000 people.

The fall of 1927 also marked the end of the “Silent Picture” era, with the most popular “Talkie” movie being “The Jazz Singer,” starring Al Jolson. The top female stars were Greta Garbo and Mary Pickford. Hit songs of the times were “Blue Skies” and “Ain’t She Sweet?” both happy, upbeat tunes in an era of frivolity that was soon to merge into the Great Depression.

Sadly (as now), there were few clues of the tough times to come.

But headlining the news that fall, “Lucky Lindy” Charles Lindberg had just flown solo non-stop from New York to Paris in the first ever trans-Atlantic flight and the world watched as the “aeroplane” became much more than just a carnival act, and would come to define future travel (and warfare) for generations.

Also that year, on South Dakota’s Mt. Rushmore, an artist was attempting another unheard-of feat, by beginning to carve giant images of four US presidents into the granite mountain side.

It would take him 14 years to complete.

In Petaluma, our Rex Mercantile Company, on the southwest corner of Main and B streets, was celebrating its 20th anniversary in August of ‘27. Rex had been founded by Ernest Hobbie here and was heralded by our Petaluma Argus as, “One of the greatest institutions of its kind north of the Bay. Here can be bought anything required by any person at any time!”

Perhaps a shade of over-advertising there.

But Rex was putting on a huge sale for its birthday and one could purchase, “Radiant heaters w/cord & plug for $2.99,” or a “hand-powered washing machine for only $15.95,” or one of the new Kodak Brownie Cameras for only $2.29.

Good Old Rex Mercantile is still here in almost the same location after 113 years.

It’s now known as Rex Ace Hardware at B Street and Kentucky.

The frivolities of the Jazz Age were barely stifled by Prohibition, as material wealth had become the overall goal. Flappers, short skirts, Hemingway, Fitzgerald, booze, Clara Bow, Fatty Arbuckle and “All That Jazz.” It was way too sparkly a time. The stock market was attracting gamblers and the American mentality had been in a wild party mode for seven exciting years.

All that, just prior to everyone having to get really, really serious, as the world was about to sink into the Great Depression. “Who could have known?” was the oft-heard question.

But then, who now could have known now, in this 2020 era of Pandemic disaster?

One more thing about 1927.

If you wanted to buy booze back then in Sonoma, or Marin County, you had to be discreet. Or you could just drive out to Point Reyes Station and ask anyone where the bootleggers were set-up.

Stay safe out there folks.

This is another kind of scary journey we‘re riding along. You might try out this columnist’s personal life code of, “Dodge the bullets, pick the roses, and keep a copy of everything.”

Works for me.

