Petaluma’s Past: The dwindling-down of the ‘Roaring Twenties’

Petaluma’s Past, running every other week, takes a colorful look back at formative moments in Petaluma, Sonoma County and US history. Skip Sommer is a lifetime honorary member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@hotmail.com.

It was late summer of 1927.

Prohibition was still definitely “on” in Petaluma and the Sonoma County Sheriff had instituted a $1,000 fine for anyone caught illicitly making or selling booze. That was a lot of money then — about $14,000 in today‘s dollars — and over 200 Sonoma County residents had been arrested for such crimes in 1927 alone.

Even so, the Roaring Twenties were still, well, kind of roaring in Petaluma.

California had just passed laws that stipulated, “boys and girls under the age of 14 cannot drive a motor vehicle.” But, considering how many “motor vehicles” there were in Petaluma then, that wasn’t much of an impact, even though the big mills were shifting over to motor driven trucks, and some ranchers were even buying tractors.

The overall comment here to that new age restriction was, “So what?”

The annual Petaluma Egg Day had been big news here that August. There had been the following: “Stunt Aeroplane flying,” a “greased pig release,” plus an “egg shooting contest” (boiled? Un-boiled?) and a “Sensational Equilibristic Act,” which was labeled as “the best act of its kind!”

(Equilibristic?).

But the” act” that really got my attention was a Chevrolet containing 15 people running over the body of a dude named “Young Sandor.”

Let’s see. That’s 15 times an average of 150 pounds per person, which equals 2,250 pounds.

Plus an 1,800-plus pound car, it equals about 4,000 pounds.

Yikes!

But oh well. I guess it was just one wheel at a time, right?

Petaluma girl Emma Christie was elected Egg Day Queen on August 12 and she was described as a “charming brunette, firm of figure.”

She was given a ride in a new Model T Ford, courtesy of Aubrey Sanderson, our local Ford dealer on Main and B (Now Pete’s Coffee). Aubrey used the occasion to announce that the following month, Ford Motor Company would be introducing the Model A, to replace the popular Model T. It would be 104 inches longer than the “T” and would make “25 miles to the gallon of gasoline.” Prices would start at $460!

Or, down the road at 424 Main St., Murphy Chevrolet would sell you a new Chevrolet Imperial Landau for $745.

Lest you think that Petaluma’s reputation as The Egg Capital of the entire planet was just local bragging, The San Francisco Chronicle on August 17, 1927, editorialized that “The whole world knows that Petaluma is the center of the world’s egg production.” Our Egg Day had been so very popular that year that our Petaluma Police Chief Flohr had to reassure families that, “Many children were reported lost, but were restored to parents in a short time.”

In wider news, Boxer Gene Tunney was heavyweight champion in August of ’27, but Jack Dempsey had challenged him to a match that September. Babe Ruth had just hit his 48th homer and Bobby Jones had won his first golf title. Republican President Calvin Coolidge – who had instituted the prohibition law – issued his famous statement that August that he would not choose to run for President again in 1928. There were rumors that the Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover would run on the ticket instead.

California deer hunting season had just begun that August, and at 142 Kentucky, Milner’s Sporting Goods was selling rifles and a lot of ammo. (Phone # 93-J).