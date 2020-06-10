Shirla Mullan turns 100, still loves to dance and paint

She was born in San Francisco on June 13, 1920, and by the time the Golden Gate Bridge officially opened, she was almost 17 years old and walked from one end of that bridge to the other to celebrate. This Saturday, Petaluma’s Shirla Mullan will celebrate her 100th birthday with friends and family at a socially distanced birthday party.

According to her daughter Jill, Mullan (a mother of three) worked as a keypunch operator and payroll checker during WWII, as an avid bowler became one of the top players in her league. A still-active artist — oil on canvas, primarily, with a similar knack for making sterling and beaded jewelry — she moved to Petaluma in 1961, operating a farm that raised angus beef, chicken, rabbit and lamb.

Says her daughter, “She loves the ocean and all of Earth’s creatures, and also loves listening and dancing to big band music.” A big happy birthday to Shirla, and on her big day, please play a little Glenn Miller from us.

(This is an excerpt from this week’s The BUZZ column, a roundup of news, notes and tidbits from around Petaluma. Have a good idea for a BUZZ item? Please drop a note to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)