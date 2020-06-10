While waiting for drive-ins to return to Petaluma, how about a drive in CONCERT?

For Petalumans who are aching to get out, but are serious about not accidentally adding to the spread of COVID-19, the people at East Washington Place — that’s the shopping plaza (or what they like to call a “lifestyle center”) where Target and BevMo are — are staging a social-distanced “drive-in concert” in the parking lot on Saturday, June 20.

Featuring a live performance by Majestic, San Francisco’s popular Journey tribute band, the show will take place from 8 to 9:30 p.m., and just like drive in movies of old, guests will be able to enjoy the show from the safety of their own vehicles.

According to a release sent out earlier this week, “Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles. They will be guided to socially distant parking spaces to enjoy the live concert.” No walk-ins, motorcycles or oversized vans and buses allowed (minivans are okay, though), and though the big show is totally free, guests are asked to reserve a space in advance as those spaces will be limited.

In response to a question from the BUZZ, the good people at East Washington Place intend to address the issue of restrooms by providing plenty of portable restrooms with an attendant present to sanitize and clean them. But, you know, go before you go, so maybe it’s not an issue. To RSVP (one reservation per vehicle, not per person inside said vehicle), visit Facebook.com/events/185988196024056/.

